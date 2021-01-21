ATC’s Game Changer PRO Series Toy Hauler

Transport your family in comfort and style with these new aluminum travel trailers and fifth-wheels

Aluminum Trailer Company’s (ATC) new Game Changer PRO Series toy hauler features the industry’s first configurable furniture track system. The PRO Series allows for easy removal and addition of furniture such as dinettes, sofas and tables, so users can quickly and easily convert the floorplan of their toy hauler as travel needs change. The PRO Series is available as travel trailer (base MSRP $57,750) and fifth-wheel (base MSRP $111,090) models.

Unique features of the Game Changer PRO Series start with an airline track tie-down system that maximizes the carrying capacity of the toy hauler. The Game Changer PRO Series is capable of securing multiple large toys like motorcycles, ATVs and even full-size vehicles. Small items like kayaks, folding chairs and BBQs can also be secured. Available in 20-, 24- and 28-foot travel trailers and 32-, 36-, 40- and 45-foot fifth-wheels, sizes range from a maximum length of 45 feet with 383 square feet of interior space, to a compact toy hauler 20 feet in length with 170 square feet of space.

A movable/removable partition wall is included on the 4528 Game Changer PRO Series model to separate the convertible living space from the garage area. “Families who prioritize spending time in nature and love their outdoor toys have been clamoring for a toy hauler like the Game Changer PRO Series,” stated Kathy Adams, director of marketing, ATC. “Our highly configurable toy haulers are exceptionally durable and comfortable, maintaining their value over the long haul and making outdoor excursions even more enjoyable.”

Like all ATC trailers, the Game Changer features an all-aluminum construction that is weather resistant and will not rust or rot. The lighter-weight aluminum extrusion design results in an integrated, exceptionally strong welded frame on all six sides of the trailer box, with no mechanical fasteners. Since the Game Changer is designed for enjoyment in the great outdoors, it’s exceptionally easy to clean by simply hosing out the interior.

The PRO Series feature a 4,000-pound rated ramp door, Goodyear tires, frameless single-pane windows (dual-pane optional), a black exterior trim package and a choice of eight exterior colors. Inside, you’ll find a ducted air-conditioning system, solid-surface countertops, a spacious bathroom with one-piece fiberglass shower, and a choice of interior colors. A five-year structural warranty is standard.

Unloaded vehicle weight (UVW) for the travel trailer toy haulers range from 5,000 to 7,600 pounds. Gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) range from 11,440 to 13,200 pounds. UVW for the fifth-wheel line range from 9,500 to 13,000 pounds, with GVWR between 14,400 and 21,000 pounds.

Aluminum Trailer Company, www.aluminumtoyhauler.com