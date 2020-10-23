Northwood Fox Mountain 265RDS Fifth-Wheel

The third floorplan in Northwood’s Fox Mountain series, the six-sleeper 265RDS has a U-shaped dinette and large window that dominates the rear of the fifth-wheel

Northwood Manufacturing’s facilities, based in northeastern Oregon, are in the foothills of the Blue Mountains and surrounded by wide-open space. Apparently, with such a beautiful location, the engineers who designed the company’s newest Fox Mountain fifth-wheel, the 29-foot, 10-inch 265RDS, decided that being able to enjoy such scenery while inside is key to RV happiness. And we agree: Set over the 265RDS’s rear U-shaped dinette is a large picture window that offers an unimpeded view whether standing or sitting in the living room and kitchen.

The light Mirage décor is enhanced by plenty of solid-surface countertop space on either side of a black-and-stainless-steel three-burner cooktop with flush glass cover and overhead residential microwave. The slideout housing the 68-inch trifold sofa (sleeps two) and 10-cubic-foot refrigerator is opposite the L-shaped kitchen. Add in the second large window over the sofa and two kitchen windows, and all this makes for a bright interior when the sun is shining and the day/night shades are open with their fabric window treatments. A fan is set in the arched 8-foot, 2-inch ceiling, or the RV can be cooled down with the 13,500-Btu air conditioner.

One-piece and custom-formed, the rectangular dinette tabletop sits on a gas-powered pedestal that can adjust down to 13 inches, making setting up the spare two-sleeper bed simple. As a bonus, a slide bracket allows for left-to-right and in-and-out adjustment for mealtimes.

Besides watching someone else cook, living-room entertainment comes in the form of an AM/FM/CD/DVD player with Bluetooth and a 32-inch LED TV that is side-hinged (like a cabinet door) to be positioned for viewing from every angle. Additionally, there is clever storage space behind the TV.

By walking up the three steps into the bedroom, you pass the one entrance into the bathroom with its porcelain toilet and large glass-enclosed full-fiberglass shower surround. There’s a skylight over the shower and a Fan-Tastic exhaust vent.

RVers can get into bed from either side or at the base of the 60-by-80-inch queen bed with its Northwood TruRest mattress. The bed, with storage underneath, has a designer padded headboard and wardrobes with raised-panel hardwood cabinet doors on each side. USB ports and 120-volt AC outlets are also on each side. Housed in the 265RDS’s second slideout is a dual-door shirt wardrobe with two large storage drawers. The bedroom has a roof vent and is prewired for a second TV.

The dual-axle 265RDS has an off-road chassis and roof rack (with ladder). A 14-foot Carefree Travel’r awning has LED lights and an adjustable pitch.

With sleeping and lounging for six (with a view!), the Fox Mountain 265RDS is a good choice for small families and those who enjoy hosting overnight guests.

Northwood Manufacturing, www.northwoodmfg.com