Celebrate National Dog Day!

National Dog Day is August 26 and what better way to honor your dog than by spoiling him or her with some homemade treats? The day celebrates all dog breeds and helps create awareness of the number of dogs that need rescuing. According to the NDD website, “Dogs put their lives on the line every day — for their law-enforcement partner, for their blind companion, for the disabled, and for our freedom and safety.” And, of course, they are loyal companions.

In recognition of this special day, Temecula, California-based Pechanga RV Resort and Casino pastry chef Nicole Burgess shares a recipe for all-natural-ingredient dog cookies. Burgess, the proud mom of two pups, whipped up this treat for her dogs.

Dog Cookie Recipe

½ banana, broken into chunks

1 egg

1¾ cup oats

¼ cup peanut butter

1 cup flour

Mix all ingredients together in a large bowl. Roll out the dough and cut into your favorite shapes or form them into small-disk cookies appropriate for your dog’s size. Bake in oven at 350 degrees F for 15 minutes.

For Icing

Mix ½ cup powdered sugar with ¼ cup water. Add drops of food coloring for desired color. Put mixture into a piping bag and decorate the cookies. For thicker icing, mix in a teaspoon of cream of tartar.

Treats for Humans

While you’re at it, why not make some treats for yourself? Here’s Burgess’ healthy chocolate-chip cookie recipe (just don’t share this with your dog as chocolate is bad for dogs).

Healthy Chocolate Chip Cookies (for humans)

2/3 cup plus 1/2 cup almond flour

Pinch of Himalayan salt

1/2 tsp. baking soda

4 tbsp. brown sugar

2 tbsp. regular sugar

2 tbsp. Agave or honey (whichever natural sweetener you prefer)

1/2 cup dark chocolate chips

1 tsp. pure vanilla extract

1.5 tbsp. melted coconut oil

4 tbsp. oat milk (more can be used if needed)

Directions

-Preheat oven to 375 degrees

-Combine dry ingredients and mix well

-In separate bowl, mix wet ingredients

-Add wet and dry mixtures together and stir until all of the dry mixture has absorbed. Make tight dollops of dough and separate on the cookie sheet. Tip: use an ice cream scooper!

-Bake 7-9 minutes and take out before the outsides get slightly browned

-Let sit 10-15 minutes to allow the dough to finish cooking

-Enjoy!

A top-rated Good Sam Park, Pechanga RV Resort has 210 sites, and is currently allowing limited capacity. Back-in sites are 18-by-55 feet and pull-throughs are 18-by-57 feet, and all have full hookups that include 20/30/50-amp service. It’s advised to check Pechanga’s website for their comprehensive safety measures.

