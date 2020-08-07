Salmon Lake, Maine: Finding Fish

Testing the waters of a time-honored tradition in interior Maine

In 1897, Cornelia “Fly Rod” Crosby became the first-ever registered Maine fishing guide. She also wrote a fishing column in which she called Maine “the nation’s playground.” Anglers have traveled to Maine ever since to cast in the state’s thousands of freshwater lakes and ponds.

Last summer en route to the coast, I stopped at Whisperwood, a fishing camp on Salmon Lake that dates back to the 1920s, where I picked up a fishing license and put in a boat. While salmon no longer fin in their namesake lake, the bass were bountiful. The lake also holds brown trout, perch and pickerel, typical of the many lakes in this area.

After fishing for several hours, I spent a pleasant afternoon napping in the sun. I’m not sure if that’s considered a tradition in Maine, too, but I’m planning to make it one. There’s nothing more relaxing than catching a few bass and then taking a snooze on a summer afternoon in central Maine!

If You Go

Two Good Sam Parks are within a half hour’s drive of Whisperwood, Augusta West Kampground in Winthrop and Two Rivers Campground in Skowhegan.