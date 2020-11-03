San Diego RV Resort’s Open-Air Study Hall

California’s Campland on the Bay welcomes virtual school for remote learning

Campland on the Bay, San Diego, California’s ultimate “workation” destination, is pleased to unveil an Open-Air Study Hall amenity at the Good Sam family-friendly waterfront RV resort. Open weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through the school year, the spacious shaded area offers a quiet place for kids to attend school virtually and complete assignments during a midweek family getaway.

“During this unprecedented time where remote learning and working has become the norm, many parents are realizing that they don’t have to wait for the weekend to go somewhere fun — as long as they have Wi-Fi,” said Ahmed Ait-Lahcen, general manager of Campland on the Bay. “We wanted to provide a quiet and comfortable space for parents and kids to complete their work while staying with us so they can spend more time creating cherished family memories.”

Centrally located among a grassy clearing, the study area features thoughtfully spaced tables equipped with power supply and wireless internet access. On a first-come, first-served basis, family groups can utilize a private table during their stay for the duration of their child’s distance-learning hours.

Parental supervision is required to use Campland’s Open-Air Study Hall. Headphones must be used when sound is needed. Masks covering the nose and mouth are required at all times and guests must maintain at least 6 feet of physical distance from other family groups. Cleaning supplies are provided for guests to wipe down their area before and after use.

Now through November 13, 2020, guests will receive a third night free when booking a two-night, midweek stay Sunday through Thursday. For more than 50 years, Campland has provided family-friendly fun bringing generations together to create memorable experiences. The resort offers a wide range of amenities, activities and recreational opportunities on-site, including watersports, e-bike rentals, a skate park, and a cantina and bar. Campland sites can include full hookups with waterfront RV sites along Mission Bay’s shores or nature-preserve views in shady or sunny areas.

Campland on the Bay, www.campland.com