A new book from Trailer Life contributors and RV enthusiasts Stephanie and Jeremy Puglisi aims to keep the fun in family vacations

A decade ago a pop-up tent trailer changed the lives of Stephanie and Jeremy Puglisi, a young couple just starting a family. In the years that followed, the Puglisis explored the country in a number of RVs with their growing family of three boys and a rescue dog. Along the way they discovered the importance of spending time outdoors together and savoring the journey as much as the destination.

Frequent contributors to Trailer Life and creators of the RV Atlas website (formerly RV Family Travel Atlas) and related podcasts and blogs, the couple recently published their second book, See You at the Campground: A Guide to Discovering Community, Connection and a Happier Family in the Great Outdoors.

The book is an entertaining read that shares the lessons the Puglisis learned about RV travel and family dynamics, and paves the way for others to follow their lead — without all the frustrating trial and error. Peppered with the family’s adventures, the book packs in plenty of practical information, from tips for that first outing to a complete trip-stock-up checklist. On every page the couple’s genuine enthusiasm for RVing shines through, and readers can’t help but get caught up in it.

Stephanie and Jeremy Puglisi’s See You at the Campground is published by Sourcebooks and available for $18.99 on Amazon, at bookstores and other retailers.