Crowd Pleasers: 2019 Readers’ Choice Awards

In Trailer Life’s eighth-annual RV poll, readers share the brands and businesses they count on most

Crowdsourcing is a great way to gather opinions from a wide range of people, a strategy long followed here at Trailer Life. After all, readers have been sharing their thoughts and ideas in these pages since 1941. In 2012 we took crowdsourcing to the next level with our first-annual Readers’ Choice Awards.

Thanks to RVers’ growing connectivity, thousands of readers tapped their keyboards and touchscreens in our latest online survey, revealing their favorite products and places in 37 categories, including two new ones, U.S. National Park and Canadian National Park. With the polls now off-line, all that’s left is to recognize the 2019 gold, silver and bronze medalists, recipients of readers’ collective seal of approval. Congratulations to the eighth-
annual Readers’ Choice Awards winners, the cream of the RV crop.

RVS & TOW VEHICLES

Fifth-Wheel Trailer
Gold: Grand Design
Silver: Keystone
Bronze: Forest River

Small Camping Trailer
Gold: Airstream
Silver: Forest River R-pod
Bronze: Jayco Hummingbird

Toy Hauler
Gold: Grand Design
Silver: Forest River
Bronze: Keystone

Travel Trailer
Gold: Grand Design
Silver: Forest River
Bronze: Airstream

Truck Camper
Gold: Lance
Silver: Northwood
Bronze: Bigfoot

Truck for Towing
Gold: Ford
Silver: General Motors
Bronze: Ram

ACCESSORIES & SUPPLIES

Auxiliary Fuel Tank
Gold: Transfer Flow
Silver: Titan Fuel Tanks
Bronze: Dee Zee

Awning
Gold: Dometic
Silver: Carefree of Colorado
Bronze: Lippert Components

Backup Camera
Gold: Garmin
Silver: Furrion
Bronze: ASA Electronics

Battery
Gold: Interstate
Silver: DieHard
Bronze: Trojan

Cleaning Product
Gold: Meguiar’s
Silver: Camco
Bronze: Armor All

Engine Oil
Gold: Mobil 1
Silver: Shell Rotella
Bronze: Pennzoil

Engine-Performance Product
Gold: K&N
Silver: Banks Power
Bronze: BD Diesel Performance

Entertainment System
Gold: Kenwood
Silver: Sony
Bronze: Furrion

Fifth-Wheel Hitch
Gold: B&W Hitches
Silver: Reese
Bronze: PullRite

Fuel Additive
Gold: Lucas Oil Products
Silver: Sea Foam
Bronze: Amsoil

Generator
Gold: Honda
Silver: Cummins Onan
Bronze: Champion

Holding-Tank Treatment
Gold: Thetford
Silver: Camco/TST
Bronze: Happy Campers

HVAC/Comfort System
Gold: Dometic
Silver: Airxcel
Bronze: RV Comfort Systems

Refrigerator
Gold: Dometic
Silver: Norcold/Thetford
Bronze: Furrion

RV Cover
Gold: ADCO
Silver: Camco
Bronze: CoverKing

Satellite Hardware
Gold: Winegard
Silver: King
Bronze: SatPro

Satellite-TV Provider
Gold: Dish
Silver: DirecTV
Bronze: Shaw Direct

Tire-Pressure Monitoring System
Gold: TireMinder
Silver: Truck System Technologies
Bronze: EEZ Products

Tires
Gold: Goodyear
Silver: Michelin
Bronze: BFGoodrich

Toilet
Gold: Dometic
Silver: Thetford
Bronze: Cleanwaste

Tow-Vehicle Suspension Enhancement
Gold: Air Lift Company
Silver: Blue Ox
Bronze: Firestone Industrial Products

Trailer-Brake Controller
Gold: Horizon Global
Silver: Curt Manufacturing
Bronze: Dexter Axle

Travel Trailer Hitch
Gold: Equal-i-zer
Silver: Reese
Bronze: B&W Hitches

Truck-Bed Liner
Gold: Line-X
Silver: Rhino Linings
Bronze: Duraliner

SERVICE & TRAVEL

Fuel Station
Gold: Pilot Flying J
Silver: Love’s Travel Stops
Bronze: Shell

RV Campground or Resort
Gold: Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort, Florida
Silver: Anchor Down RV Resort, Tennessee
Bronze: Ocean Lakes Family Campground, South Carolina

RV Casino Resort
Gold: Seven Feathers Casino Resort, Oregon
Silver: WinStar World Casino and Resort, Oklahoma
Bronze: Turning Stone Resort Casino, New York

Sit-Down Restaurant
Gold: Cracker Barrel
Silver: Texas Roadhouse
Bronze: Olive Garden

State to RV In
Gold: Florida
Silver: Colorado
Bronze: California

U.S. National Park
Gold: Yellowstone
Silver: Great Smoky Mountains
Bronze: Grand Canyon

Canadian National Park
Gold: Banff
Silver: Glacier
Bronze: Jasper

 

