Crowd Pleasers: 2019 Readers’ Choice Awards

In Trailer Life’s eighth-annual RV poll, readers share the brands and businesses they count on most
Crowdsourcing is a great way to gather opinions from a wide range of people, a strategy long followed here at Trailer Life. After all, readers have been sharing their thoughts and ideas in these pages since 1941. In 2012 we took crowdsourcing to the next level with our first-annual Readers’ Choice Awards.
Thanks to RVers’ growing connectivity, thousands of readers tapped their keyboards and touchscreens in our latest online survey, revealing their favorite products and places in 37 categories, including two new ones, U.S. National Park and Canadian National Park. With the polls now off-line, all that’s left is to recognize the 2019 gold, silver and bronze medalists, recipients of readers’ collective seal of approval. Congratulations to the eighth-
annual Readers’ Choice Awards winners, the cream of the RV crop.
RVS & TOW VEHICLES
Fifth-Wheel Trailer
Gold: Grand Design
Silver: Keystone
Bronze: Forest River
Small Camping Trailer
Gold: Airstream
Silver: Forest River R-pod
Bronze: Jayco Hummingbird
Toy Hauler
Gold: Grand Design
Silver: Forest River
Bronze: Keystone
Travel Trailer
Gold: Grand Design
Silver: Forest River
Bronze: Airstream
Truck Camper
Gold: Lance
Silver: Northwood
Bronze: Bigfoot
Truck for Towing
Gold: Ford
Silver: General Motors
Bronze: Ram
ACCESSORIES & SUPPLIES
Auxiliary Fuel Tank
Gold: Transfer Flow
Silver: Titan Fuel Tanks
Bronze: Dee Zee
Awning
Gold: Dometic
Silver: Carefree of Colorado
Bronze: Lippert Components
Backup Camera
Gold: Garmin
Silver: Furrion
Bronze: ASA Electronics
Battery
Gold: Interstate
Silver: DieHard
Bronze: Trojan
Cleaning Product
Gold: Meguiar’s
Silver: Camco
Bronze: Armor All
Engine Oil
Gold: Mobil 1
Silver: Shell Rotella
Bronze: Pennzoil
Engine-Performance Product
Gold: K&N
Silver: Banks Power
Bronze: BD Diesel Performance
Entertainment System
Gold: Kenwood
Silver: Sony
Bronze: Furrion
Fifth-Wheel Hitch
Gold: B&W Hitches
Silver: Reese
Bronze: PullRite
Fuel Additive
Gold: Lucas Oil Products
Silver: Sea Foam
Bronze: Amsoil
Generator
Gold: Honda
Silver: Cummins Onan
Bronze: Champion
Holding-Tank Treatment
Gold: Thetford
Silver: Camco/TST
Bronze: Happy Campers
HVAC/Comfort System
Gold: Dometic
Silver: Airxcel
Bronze: RV Comfort Systems
Refrigerator
Gold: Dometic
Silver: Norcold/Thetford
Bronze: Furrion
RV Cover
Gold: ADCO
Silver: Camco
Bronze: CoverKing
Satellite Hardware
Gold: Winegard
Silver: King
Bronze: SatPro
Satellite-TV Provider
Gold: Dish
Silver: DirecTV
Bronze: Shaw Direct
Tire-Pressure Monitoring System
Gold: TireMinder
Silver: Truck System Technologies
Bronze: EEZ Products
Tires
Gold: Goodyear
Silver: Michelin
Bronze: BFGoodrich
Toilet
Gold: Dometic
Silver: Thetford
Bronze: Cleanwaste
Tow-Vehicle Suspension Enhancement
Gold: Air Lift Company
Silver: Blue Ox
Bronze: Firestone Industrial Products
Trailer-Brake Controller
Gold: Horizon Global
Silver: Curt Manufacturing
Bronze: Dexter Axle
Travel Trailer Hitch
Gold: Equal-i-zer
Silver: Reese
Bronze: B&W Hitches
Truck-Bed Liner
Gold: Line-X
Silver: Rhino Linings
Bronze: Duraliner
SERVICE & TRAVEL
Fuel Station
Gold: Pilot Flying J
Silver: Love’s Travel Stops
Bronze: Shell
RV Campground or Resort
Gold: Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort, Florida
Silver: Anchor Down RV Resort, Tennessee
Bronze: Ocean Lakes Family Campground, South Carolina
RV Casino Resort
Gold: Seven Feathers Casino Resort, Oregon
Silver: WinStar World Casino and Resort, Oklahoma
Bronze: Turning Stone Resort Casino, New York
Sit-Down Restaurant
Gold: Cracker Barrel
Silver: Texas Roadhouse
Bronze: Olive Garden
State to RV In
Gold: Florida
Silver: Colorado
Bronze: California
U.S. National Park
Gold: Yellowstone
Silver: Great Smoky Mountains
Bronze: Grand Canyon
Canadian National Park
Gold: Banff
Silver: Glacier
Bronze: Jasper