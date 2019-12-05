Crowd Pleasers: 2019 Readers’ Choice Awards

In Trailer Life’s eighth-annual RV poll, readers share the brands and businesses they count on most

Crowdsourcing is a great way to gather opinions from a wide range of people, a strategy long followed here at Trailer Life. After all, readers have been sharing their thoughts and ideas in these pages since 1941. In 2012 we took crowdsourcing to the next level with our first-annual Readers’ Choice Awards.

Thanks to RVers’ growing connectivity, thousands of readers tapped their keyboards and touchscreens in our latest online survey, revealing their favorite products and places in 37 categories, including two new ones, U.S. National Park and Canadian National Park. With the polls now off-line, all that’s left is to recognize the 2019 gold, silver and bronze medalists, recipients of readers’ collective seal of approval. Congratulations to the eighth-

annual Readers’ Choice Awards winners, the cream of the RV crop.

RVS & TOW VEHICLES

Fifth-Wheel Trailer

Gold: Grand Design

Silver: Keystone

Bronze: Forest River

Small Camping Trailer

Gold: Airstream

Silver: Forest River R-pod

Bronze: Jayco Hummingbird

Toy Hauler

Gold: Grand Design

Silver: Forest River

Bronze: Keystone

Travel Trailer

Gold: Grand Design

Silver: Forest River

Bronze: Airstream

Truck Camper

Gold: Lance

Silver: Northwood

Bronze: Bigfoot

Truck for Towing

Gold: Ford

Silver: General Motors

Bronze: Ram

ACCESSORIES & SUPPLIES

Auxiliary Fuel Tank

Gold: Transfer Flow

Silver: Titan Fuel Tanks

Bronze: Dee Zee

Awning

Gold: Dometic

Silver: Carefree of Colorado

Bronze: Lippert Components

Backup Camera

Gold: Garmin

Silver: Furrion

Bronze: ASA Electronics

Battery

Gold: Interstate

Silver: DieHard

Bronze: Trojan

Cleaning Product

Gold: Meguiar’s

Silver: Camco

Bronze: Armor All

Engine Oil

Gold: Mobil 1

Silver: Shell Rotella

Bronze: Pennzoil

Engine-Performance Product

Gold: K&N

Silver: Banks Power

Bronze: BD Diesel Performance

Entertainment System

Gold: Kenwood

Silver: Sony

Bronze: Furrion

Fifth-Wheel Hitch

Gold: B&W Hitches

Silver: Reese

Bronze: PullRite

Fuel Additive

Gold: Lucas Oil Products

Silver: Sea Foam

Bronze: Amsoil

Generator

Gold: Honda

Silver: Cummins Onan

Bronze: Champion

Holding-Tank Treatment

Gold: Thetford

Silver: Camco/TST

Bronze: Happy Campers

HVAC/Comfort System

Gold: Dometic

Silver: Airxcel

Bronze: RV Comfort Systems

Refrigerator

Gold: Dometic

Silver: Norcold/Thetford

Bronze: Furrion

RV Cover

Gold: ADCO

Silver: Camco

Bronze: CoverKing

Satellite Hardware

Gold: Winegard

Silver: King

Bronze: SatPro

Satellite-TV Provider

Gold: Dish

Silver: DirecTV

Bronze: Shaw Direct

Tire-Pressure Monitoring System

Gold: TireMinder

Silver: Truck System Technologies

Bronze: EEZ Products

Tires

Gold: Goodyear

Silver: Michelin

Bronze: BFGoodrich

Toilet

Gold: Dometic

Silver: Thetford

Bronze: Cleanwaste

Tow-Vehicle Suspension Enhancement

Gold: Air Lift Company

Silver: Blue Ox

Bronze: Firestone Industrial Products

Trailer-Brake Controller

Gold: Horizon Global

Silver: Curt Manufacturing

Bronze: Dexter Axle

Travel Trailer Hitch

Gold: Equal-i-zer

Silver: Reese

Bronze: B&W Hitches

Truck-Bed Liner

Gold: Line-X

Silver: Rhino Linings

Bronze: Duraliner

SERVICE & TRAVEL

Fuel Station

Gold: Pilot Flying J

Silver: Love’s Travel Stops

Bronze: Shell

RV Campground or Resort

Gold: Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort, Florida

Silver: Anchor Down RV Resort, Tennessee

Bronze: Ocean Lakes Family Campground, South Carolina

RV Casino Resort

Gold: Seven Feathers Casino Resort, Oregon

Silver: WinStar World Casino and Resort, Oklahoma

Bronze: Turning Stone Resort Casino, New York

Sit-Down Restaurant

Gold: Cracker Barrel

Silver: Texas Roadhouse

Bronze: Olive Garden

State to RV In

Gold: Florida

Silver: Colorado

Bronze: California

U.S. National Park

Gold: Yellowstone

Silver: Great Smoky Mountains

Bronze: Grand Canyon

Canadian National Park

Gold: Banff

Silver: Glacier

Bronze: Jasper