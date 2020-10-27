Camco portable Little Red Campfire

Some purists may not agree with having a propane-powered campfire, but Camco’s Portable Little Red Campfire is a great choice where campfires aren’t allowed. For instance, there are a number of campgrounds on Cape Cod, Massachusetts-, that don’t allow sites to have campfires, and there are no firepits, but the Little Red Campfire has worked wonderfully to provide heat and nighttime ambiance during our RV trips there.

The Portable Little Red Campfire is a neat self-contained LP-gas-powered campfire with little “stone” logs atop a metal burner and pedestal and has an 8-foot hose. A heat-resistant base and tray keep the fire off the ground, and the full-burner ring creates even flame distribution. Weighing 15.6 pounds, it’s 12½ inches in diameter and 9 inches high with the lid on, making it easily transportable. Output is 65,000 Btu on high and 18,500 Btu on low.

Just connect it to an LP-gas cylinder, light it and you’re good to go. When it’s time to pack up your campsite, disconnect the LP-gas, wrap the hose around the pedestal and lock the cover on — no muss, no fuss.

Camco also makes a Big Red Campfire, but we prefer the small version as it is so handy and doesn’t take up much storage space. MSRP is $179.97.

Camping World, www.campingworld.com

STAFF PICK >> In much of New England where we live, especially around Cape Cod National Seashore in Massachusetts, open campfires are not allowed unless you’re out on the sand. We’ve enjoyed many evenings having a fire with the Little Red, and it’s always packed in our trailer ready to go for when a “real” campfire isn’t practical.

— Chris Dougherty, Trailer Life Technical Editor

Find more new RV and travel products handpicked by the Trailer Life staff.