Contributor Pick: eBags Packing Cubes

Is your RV wardrobe out of control? Small spaces make it more necessary to stay organized, but also a lot more challenging. RV wardrobe closets tend to be narrow and deep, and many travelers have difficulty storing clothes in a way that keeps them neat and accessible. Enter the practical and durable eBags Packing Cubes.

eBags Packing Cubes come in a variety of sizes and colors, and offer an affordable, compact and efficient method of organizing clothes. A breathable mesh panel allows for visibility, and corded zipper pulls make for easy opening and closing. The larger cubes are designed for sweaters, sweatshirts and pants. The medium size is perfect for T-shirts, leggings and pajamas. The small size keeps socks and undergarments neat and tidy.

While RVing, you’ll completely avoid the frustration of routing through piles of clean clothes in a poorly lit wardrobe. Say you’re looking for your favorite pair of jeans. Just pull out the correct packing cube, remove the jeans, then zip the packing cube back up and return it to the closet or cabinet. If you have limited storage space in your RV, the cubes stack nicely at the ends of beds and bunks.

A wide variety of sizes and colors are available for sale individually, but you can also purchase the cubes in sets. A set of four is well-suited for a week’s worth of each kid’s clothing, while adults may want to invest in the six-piece set. Single cubes start at $12.99, and four-piece sets start at $24.99. Consider purchasing a different color set for each member of the family to truly dial in RV organization.

www.ebags.com

CONTRIBUTOR PICK >> In addition to contributing to Trailer Life, Stephanie and Jeremy Puglisi are creators of the RV Atlas Podcast Network and authors of Idiot’s Guides: RV Vacations and See You at the Campground. The couple explores the country in a toy-hauler travel trailer with their three sons and rescue dog.

