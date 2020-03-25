Curt BetterWeigh Mobile Towing Scale

RVers can quickly and easily monitor the weight of their tow vehicle and trailer, as well as pin weight, hitch weight and payload, with Curt Manufacturing’s new BetterWeigh, a novel towing scale that wirelessly sends that information to a mobile app. The Bluetooth device plugs into the tow vehicle’s OBD-II diagnostic port and links to Apple or Android phones and related devices. BetterWeigh won the 2019 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show New Product Award for Best Exterior Accessory.

MSRP: $130.46