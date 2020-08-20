Dometic Americana Plus Refrigerator: Stay Cool

What would you say is the most important appliance in your RV’s kitchen? We would argue that it’s the refrigerator, keeping us RVers content with cold refreshments and food as we journey down the road and spend time in our campsites.

When you find yourself deciding about a refrigerator, whether for replacement or in a new RV, keep in mind that Dometic has redesigned the Americana absorption refrigerator line for 2020. The Americana Plus features a newly designed ergonomic door handle with positive “click-lock” latch and high-grade seals. A new control interface behind the freezer door makes operation easy.

Inside, an all-new LED light illuminates the interior and fresh-food compartment a claimed 30 percent more than the competition, saves energy and burns cooler. Door shelves add to storage capacity, and high-grade seals and magnets minimize frost.

Reversible hinges make modifying for left- or right-swing-open door quick and easy. Available in two- and three-way models, options for Dometic’s Americana Plus refrigerator include fans and an ice maker. MSRP starts at $1,867.

Specifications for Dometic Americana Plus DM 2882 Refrigerator

Storage Capacity: 8 cubic feet

Depth: 26″

Height: 60 13/16″

Width: 24 7/8″

Net Weight: 124 lbs.

Input Voltage (AC): 120 V

Input Voltage (DC): 12 V

MSRP, base: $1,867

www.dometic.com