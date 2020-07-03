Dometic DMC4101: Not Your Parents’ RV Fridge

By
Bruce W. Smith
-
Three views of Dometic DMC4101 refrigerator with door closed and open.
Photos: Dometic

The DMC4101, Dometic’s much-heralded 12-volt DC compressor-style refrigerator, is an exact-fit replacement for the 8-cubic-foot Dometic Americana absorption refrigerators found in many RVs, yet it holds 2 cubic feet more. The sleek, stainless-steel fridge runs off a Dometic-built variable-speed electric compressor that’s digitally controlled. According to the company, the new compressor design not only increases energy efficiency, it runs quieter than traditional RV refrigerators.

Features

Variable-speed compressor cooling built for mobile travel
10.7-cubic-foot storage capacity
Easy-to-clean glass shelves
Dual crisper drawers
Residential-style stainless-steel door
Digital controls for performance flexibility
Recessed side pocket latching handle

Specifications

Depth: 27 1/2″
Height: 59 5/8″
Width: 23 5/8″
Net Weight: 127.89 lbss
Input Voltage (AC): 120 V
Input Voltage (DC): 12 V
MSRP: $1,199.95
www.dometic.com

Controls on Dometic DMC4101 compressor-style refrigerator.

Bruce W. Smith head shot with tan capA respected automotive and RV journalist and longtime Trailer Life contributor, Bruce W. Smith has held numerous editorial titles at automotive and boating magazines, and authored more than 1,000 articles, from tech to trailering. He considers his home state of Oregon a paradise for RVing and outdoor adventure.

RELATED ARTICLESMore from Trailerlife

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here