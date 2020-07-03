Dometic DMC4101: Not Your Parents’ RV Fridge

The DMC4101, Dometic’s much-heralded 12-volt DC compressor-style refrigerator, is an exact-fit replacement for the 8-cubic-foot Dometic Americana absorption refrigerators found in many RVs, yet it holds 2 cubic feet more. The sleek, stainless-steel fridge runs off a Dometic-built variable-speed electric compressor that’s digitally controlled. According to the company, the new compressor design not only increases energy efficiency, it runs quieter than traditional RV refrigerators.

Features

• Variable-speed compressor cooling built for mobile travel

• 10.7-cubic-foot storage capacity

• Easy-to-clean glass shelves

• Dual crisper drawers

• Residential-style stainless-steel door

• Digital controls for performance flexibility

• Recessed side pocket latching handle

Specifications

Depth: 27 1/2″

Height: 59 5/8″

Width: 23 5/8″

Net Weight: 127.89 lbss

Input Voltage (AC): 120 V

Input Voltage (DC): 12 V

MSRP: $1,199.95

www.dometic.com

