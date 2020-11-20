Garmin RV 890 MT-S GPS Navigator

Garmin, and its latest model, the Android-based RV 890 MT-S tablet, take technology further than any GPS has before. The new RV GPS’s 8-inch screen auto rotates for use in either portrait or landscape mode. Built-in wireless makes it easy to update maps and data, and by using the Garmin Drive app, your smartphone becomes your data connection while on the road. It has an extensive directory of RV parks and services, content from iOverlander, a National Parks directory and more.

Trip planning on the unit is straightforward on its long-life battery or by plugging in. You can also plan trips online and import them using the Drive app or your computer. The unit has different routing based on whether you have a car, a motorhome or a trailer. A BC-35 wireless camera ($169.95) turns the GPS into a color backup camera.

Safety is key here, and the Garmin has various road warnings that are constantly updated through the Drive app. And, unlike most smartphones, all your map data is resident on the device, so you can’t get lost when you lose cellular data and go off route. Live traffic, fuel prices, weather and messages from your smartphone, including voice commands, make this a great tool for any RV road trip. MSRP is $499.99.

Garmin, www.garmin.com

Staff Pick >> We used the RV 890 system on a round trip across Massachusetts. The features and included travel apps are useful, and trip planning on the unit or the BaseCamp for the MacOS app is great. The processor power is better than some models, and we didn’t experience any down time, errors or locking up. — Chris Dougherty, Technical Editor