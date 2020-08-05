For extra shade on camping trips, we always brought along our E-Z Up shelter, but it’s heavy and takes more than one person to set up. When I saw the Gazelle Five-Sided Portable Gazebo on Camping World’s website, I immediately said, “We need this!”

We tested the Gazelle Gazebo on our first camping trip earlier this year. At only 23½ pounds, it’s lightweight and easy to transport, and it took less than a minute to pop up the fiberglass poles and umbrella-style frame. Once set up, it is surprisingly spacious inside, with 60 square feet of floor space and more than 7 feet of headroom in the center. It comfortably fits a table and chairs for four people.

The shelter is perfect to take to the pool area or the lake for a day of fun, and it keeps out insects during mealtime, as well as offering shade. It can also help keep younger kids safe and socially distanced without feeling like they are excluded.

The UV-resistant polyester roof is waterproof, and the tightly woven mesh walls keep out even the smallest bugs. The high-quality zippers should stand the test of time, and we love the tie-backs at the entrance.

The take-down process is as easy as the setup, and the shelter fits perfectly in the included carrying bag. MSRP is $189.99. A larger six-sided Gazelle Gazebo is also available.

My husband is not the greatest at reading directions (insert eye roll), but he didn’t need them to set up the Gazelle Gazebo — score! We absolutely love this shelter and have used it on several other trips.

www.campingworld.com