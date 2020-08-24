Do you find yourself at a campground with dropped cell-phone calls and internet speed as slow as a snail? If so, the KING Extend KX1000 Cellular Booster is just what you need: increasing the available cellular signal up to 32 times. The KX is 5G ready and amplifies 3G, 4G and LTE signals for better data and voice connectivity, and faster and better reliability for multiple users. There are no monthly fees, no internet is required and the device is compatible with all carriers. KING’s Extend is powered by the weBoost Drive 4G-X RV, with the powerful external antenna expanding your LTE and cell coverage.

The KING Extend is designed for RVs, trucks, horse trailers and even ice houses, and is trusted by first-responders. Installation is straightforward and the package includes a 20-foot exterior cable, ladder- or pole-mounting hardware, indoor antenna, external antenna, mounting bracket, AC/DC power supply and instructions.

Specifications for KING Extend Cellular Booster KX1000

Depth: 2″

Height: 5″

Width: 5″

MSRP, base: $549