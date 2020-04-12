RV Gear: JackTracks RV Stabilizer Pads

For RVers looking to put something sportier than wood blocks or plastic squares under their RV’s stabilizer jacks, a set of JackTracks does the trick. Made from recyclable materials, the new bear-paw-shaped stabilizer pads are claimed to withstand more than 20,000 pounds of pressure. JackTracks can be stacked for added height, and they work with most jacks found on towable RVs with foot sizes up to 6½ inches wide. The six-pad set nests for storage and comes with a carrying strap. Equally sporty-looking dog-paw-shaped pads are also offered.

MSRP: $69.95