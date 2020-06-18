One of the first things that comes out when settled at a campsite is an hors d’oeuvre tray, so Camco’s Retro RV Bamboo Cutting Board is a welcome addition. I can slice and dice on the moisture-resistant board, and then it plays double duty as a cute snack platter, taking center stage on the picnic table that fellow RVers ooh and ahh over. With a usable surface of 12 by 7¼ inches and surrounding “gutter” to catch liquid, the 3 1/8-inch-thick board is wonderful for chopping juicy fruits and veggies. The durable bamboo surface will not damage or dull knives.

The board is part of Camco’s Life Is Better at the Campsite collection (who can argue with that name?), which includes a 12-piece dinner setting with four each of dinner and side plates and bowls. The melamine dishes are claimed to be unbreakable, and mine have withstood many meals and a couple of drops and rolls across campsites. They’re not microwavable, though they are top-rack dishwasher-safe. I’ve run them through the dishwasher at home with the Heated Dry setting off. Surviving numerous handwashings, the RV Sketch Pattern is still as brilliant as when the dishes were taken out of the box. The stackable set has 6-inch bowls, 7¾-inch side plates and 9¾-inch dinner plates.

Camco’s 12-Piece Dishware Set (three patterns available, $35.77 to $51.99) and Retro RV Bamboo Cutting Board ($27.99) are sold at Camping World and on Amazon.

www.camco.net

STAFF PICK >> When I’m finished using the cutting board, I clean it with a little liquid dish soap and water, dry it off and lean it up against the backsplash for a bit of kitchen art. It also spends time on the dinette table, overflowing with bite-size morsels, with the fetching RV-themed side plates next to it, so snacks are at the ready. The board’s “trailer tongue” works great as a handle, too.

— Donya Carlson, Trailer Life Managing Editor

