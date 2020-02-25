Whatever you do, don’t call this a TV. The 32-inch Furrion Sense HD LED All-in-One Entertainment System surely is a television, but with its integrated sound bar, AM/FM receiver and connectivity to accommodate two sound zones, just for starters, it’s a complete entertainment center for your RV.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Furrion Sense has inputs for the TV signal, Bluetooth connectivity and HDMI sources such as computer, game consoles, DVD or Apple TV. And it has output to a second zone so one person can be watching a movie inside the RV while another can be listening to music or the radio from exterior speakers or headphones.

Perhaps as important as all the bells and whistles, the Furrion Sense is made specifically for use in RVs. Besides the 12-volt DC power connector that makes it useable on or off the grid, Furrion says its VibrationSmart construction gives the system shock protection, even while traveling on rough roads. And its ClimateSmart technology means the components are silicone-sealed to protect them from lower temperatures and high humidity. MSRP: $459.95

www.furrion.com

STAFF PICK >> I mounted the Furrion Sense in my trailer, watched a movie and thought, “Nice picture. Great sound.” Then I read the rest of the manual and realized my initial experience was only a fraction of the total package. Bluetooth input, dual sound zones and a built-in sound bar. Toto, we’re definitely not in Kansas anymore!

— Bob Dawson, Trailer Life Production Director

Find more new RV and travel products handpicked by the Trailer Life staff.