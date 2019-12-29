Staff Pick: GreenPan Levels Stackable Cookware

We’re always looking to use the space in our RVs as efficiently as possible. One great way to do that is to stock the galley with a set of nesting cookware. The GreenPan Levels six-piece set of stackable pots and pans has proven to be an exceptional add to our RV’s kitchen. The 11-inch grill pan, 10-inch frying pan, 6-quart stockpot and 3.2-quart saucepan all nest into the 11-inch footprint of the grill pan, topped with tempered-glass straining lids for the stockpot and saucepan.

GreenPan cookware takes its name from the toxin-free manufacturing process of the nonstick ceramic coating. Beyond the health and space-saving benefits, we found the GreenPan collection to be excellent cookware. The pots and pans heat quickly and evenly, and the silicone handles stay cool and are a comfortable size for gripping and moving around the kitchen. The sets are offered with hard-anodized outer surfaces (pictured) or stainless-steel. MSRP: $349.99

Eleven-piece sets are also available. MSRP: $519.99.

STAFF PICK >> At the risk of being practical, we think one of the best features of the GreenPan set is ease of cleanup. From grilled chicken breasts and sautéed green beans to chicken stew, the scourings from our camp feasts were washed away with just soap, water and a sponge. Honestly, a sponge.

— Bob Dawson, Trailer Life Production Director

