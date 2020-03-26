Staff Pick: Omnia Muffin Ring

The Swedish-made Omnia Stovetop Oven takes baking without a conventional oven to the next level with the new Muffin Ring accessory. With six collapsible muffin molds, the red silicone liner makes baking muffins and cupcakes just a pop and a mix away.

To put the new Muffin Ring to the test, I made cupcakes using white cake mix. After preheating the three-piece Omnia Stovetop Oven (base, baking pot and lid) on medium-low heat, I popped out the ring’s individual muffin molds and lightly greased them. Then I poured the batter into the molds, placed the ring in the heated baking pot and replaced the lid. The instructions said to set the timer for 19 minutes, but the cupcakes wound up needing an extra 5 minutes of baking time.

Once the cupcakes cooled, I popped them out of the mold, topped them with white frosting and crumbled chocolate-cookie pieces, and — voilà! — sweet treats baked to perfection right on the stovetop. MSRP: $24.99

Staff Pick >>

After baking cornbread in the Omnia Stovetop Oven last fall, I was eager to try out Omnia’s new Muffin Ring. It worked like a charm, although baking cupcakes did take a bit longer than expected. Like the other parts of the stovetop oven, the silicone ring is easy to clean, and the muffin molds flatten down for compact storage.

— Kath Cunningham, Production Manager

