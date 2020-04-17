PopupGizmos is a funny name for what is actually a pretty thoughtful product for owners of tent campers and hybrid trailers with canvas-covered bed extensions. PopupGizmos covers are basically blankets that install over the canvas tops and serve a number of purposes — most importantly, keeping the trailer warmer in winter and cooler in summer. They look like mylar survival blankets, only thicker, with multiple layers of material.

The top-of-the-line Super High Wind Series kit that we sampled uses several shock cords that wrap around the bed platform and clip together underneath, giving the covers some resistance to being blown off by the wind. On our Starcraft TravelStar hybrid trailer, installation was simple. We extended the beds and clipped the covers to the rain gutters with the supplied clamps, then grabbed the shock cords and clipped them together underneath the bed platforms.

These babies do turn heads. I became aware of them at a local campground when I saw some in use on a hybrid like ours. I was intrigued, and I just couldn’t resist barging into their campsite to ask about them.

PopupGizmos covers are made to fit hundreds of models of popup and hybrid trailers. The Super High Wind Series Covers we tested are priced at $89.95 for a single cover and can be purchased in sets of two or three.

www.popupgizmos.com

STAFF PICK >> Besides keeping our hybrid trailer warmer on a trip with overnight lows in the 30s last winter, the covers kept us from waking up to condensation on the overhead canvas. As a bonus, they also protect the canvas from dirt, sap and bird droppings,

— Bob Dawson, Trailer Life Production Director

Find more new RV and travel products handpicked by the Trailer Life staff.