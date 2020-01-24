Staff Pick: Wolf’em Stick

For my daughter, Madison, the best part of RVing is when Dad lights the campfire and she can roast sausages and make s’mores. With the Wolf’em Stick, our family has taken campfire cooking to the next level. The device not only has a backward-facing cooking fork that keeps hot dogs and marshmallows from falling off, it comes with a unique biscuit-cup attachment.

After watching the Wolf’em Stick video and seeing all the fun things we could make, we bought ingredients and put the stick to the test. The company recommends using refrigerated biscuit dough, and we tried Pillsbury Grands the first time, but they’re big and take a long time to cook. Standard-size ready-made biscuit dough works better.

Making biscuit cups starts with applying nonstick cooking spray on the wooden biscuit attachment, then wrapping it with dough and holding it over the campfire. Cranking the rotating handle ensures even cooking. Once the biscuits turn golden brown, pop them off the stick and pack them with yummy goodies. Madison filled her first one with chocolate syrup, then added raspberries and whipped cream, and proclaimed it her

new favorite dessert. MSRP: $12.99

Staff Pick >> This is a great invention that the Pierson family will be using for years to come. We can’t wait to try different ingredients on our next camping adventure. Thumbs up all around!

— Lorisa Pierson, Marketing Manager

