Staff Pick: Zig Zag Zero Gravity Recliner

A big part of RVing is relaxing, and finding just the right chair makes down time so much better. It’s hard to beat the comfort of a zero-gravity chair that puts you in a suspended position where there’s no gravitational force on your body. With the Zig Zag Zero Gravity Recliner ($99.99) you can lie back, taking pressure off your back, neck and legs.

The Zig Zag’s heavy-duty powder-coated steel frame has a 300-pound weight capacity, and you can set your reclining angle where you want with a fingertip locking system. A mini side table with a 3-inch-circumference cupholder and little “pocket” fits on the armrest, so once you’re settled in the chair, you won’t need to get up to fetch a drink or snacks.

The blue Zig Zag’s 21½-inch-wide padded outdoor-grade 300-denier polyester fabric is UV-protected. A removable foam-padded pillow slips over the top of the chair and can be slid up and down for use as a headrest or, my favorite, extra cushioning for my lower back. The armrests are situated to place your elbows slightly lower than your wrists. When seated, there are about 30 inches from where your derriere is placed to the top of the chair.

Folded, the Zig Zag’s dimensions are 38.1-by-29.5-by-6 inches, and it weighs just under 20 pounds. Transporting the Zig Zag will take up some space, but once reclined in it in your campsite, you will be oh-so-glad you brought it along.

www.campingworld.com