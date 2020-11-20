Vance Reading Light with Integrated USB Port

The Vance Reading Light from SalVinCo features a convenient USB port integrated into the 3.2-inch-diameter base of the flex-neck fixture for handy charging of USB phones and devices. It also incorporates a sconce night light controlled by the same soft-touch button that turns on the 160-lumen LED reading lamp. This 12-volt DC fixture consumes only 2 watts. The USB Port is rated at 5 volts and 2.1 amps, and is suitable for most USB devices. MSRP $65.

SalVinCo, www.salvinco.com