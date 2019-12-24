Rolling off production lines in all shapes, sizes and floorplans, the 2020 fleet of travel trailers can be towed with a wide range of vehicles

One of four floorplans in Airstream’s Caravel line, the 20-foot, 8-inch 20FB single-axle travel trailer has a base MSRP of $66,900 and a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of 5,000 pounds. The interior is light and bright with white cabinetry set against neutral-toned Ultraleather dinette cushions, a laminate table and countertops. “We have those big windows in your front-bed area, plus these large windows here by the dinette,” said Lenny Razo, vice president of sales. “Overhead, sliding frosted cabinet doors and white cabinets are not the traditional wood look.”

The rear kitchen is well equipped for the RVer who likes to cook, with a window over a large single-basin stainless-steel sink with a Moen pull-out metal faucet, and plentiful counter space to the left of the inline three-burner range with cast-iron cover. There’s also a flatware organizer, under-counter microwave and 4.3-cubic-foot refrigerator.

Airstream’s sleekly designed Quietstream Climate Control air conditioner’s integrated air distribution through dual ducts and multiple registers doesn’t intrude on headroom. The four-seater dinette, the first thing you see as you enter the Caravel, can be quickly converted into a bed via a single fold-under table leg. Up front, full-length curtains section off the 48-by-78-inch bed from the living space. The bathroom includes a spacious shower, window, black-metal faucet and mirrored medicine cabinet.

The 28-foot LX-28BHRB by Braxton Creek offers a long list of standard features with very few options, including a glass-door-enclosed shower in the bathroom, kitchen with a pantry, microwave and refrigerator, a dinette with a sofa, and more. The master bedroom is located at the front of the trailer and includes his-and-her wardrobes, along with other shelving. In the back are two double bunks, with more storage located below the beds.

An outside kitchen highlights the exterior, along with a cable-TV hookup and front storage compartment. A central docking station on the exterior hosts the utility hookups, including options for the outside shower, water-heater bypass, battery disconnect and black-tank flush. Base MSRP is about $32,000.

Cherokee has upped the ante with a new floorplan and option package. The 31-foot Grey Wolf Black Label 26DVH (MSRP: $28,445) is a popular rear-corner-bunk model with a curbside bath and its own exterior entry door, plus a number of refinements that should find favor with RVers.

On the inside, the 26DVH features black appliances and an interesting large brown-tinted stainless-steel farmhouse sink. Between the living room and master bedroom is a flagstone wall with an entertainment center and Furrion fireplace.

On the outside, it sports a light-gray fiberglass exterior adorned with black trim and sport-stripes intermixed with mountain graphics. An exterior kitchen near the main entry door features a pullout sink basin, a refrigerator and icemaker. A quick-connect exterior shower faucet is mounted inside the cabinet within easy reach of the sink basin. The trailer’s drop-front frame makes for a large front gear compartment. Frameless radius tinted windows finish off the outside. The 26DVH has a 7,755-pound GVWR.

At 29 feet, 10 inches, and with a starting price of $28,300, the new Ultra Lite 259FKDS features a king-size bed, Furrion appliances, an outdoor kitchen and abundant storage inside and out. While standing at the large sink in the front kitchen, RVers can enjoy a full view outside through the automotive-glass windshield.

Meg Grierson, sales and product manager of Coachmen’s Freedom Express Division, said the company did a total revamp of the Freedom Express line to include new light-toned cabinetry, stainless-front refrigerators and barn-style doors. “We went for a very clean and modern look,” she explained.

Thomas Payne heated theater seating with cupholders and touch controls reside next to the dinette. The dinette table and a convenient washable cutlery drawer can easily be moved outside for al fresco dining. A floor-to-ceiling closet is just inside the entry door, as are large paddle-style rocker switches for the trailer’s lighting. The 259FKDS has an 8,800-pound GVWR and a claimed 2,300-pound CCC.

Designed for those who like lounging and cooking, the 32-foot, 11-inch CrossRoads Cruiser Aire 28RKS has an 80-by-42-inch U-shaped dinette and large L-shaped curved kitchen counter with a wine refrigerator housed underneath. A sliding window spans the length of the counter, which is home to a stainless sink with a pullout faucet. There’s also a 21-inch range, fancy acrylic backsplash and a 30-inch residential microwave. A 12-volt DC refrigerator comes standard, and an 8-cubic-foot LP-gas/electric unit is an option.

The interior features light-colored cabinetry above with contrasting dark wood below. A slideout houses the dinette and convertible trifold sofa (theater seating is optional). A 50-inch TV on a lift can be stowed out of sight in the cabinet, leaving another large window visible. The drop frame provides a large 55-cubic-foot storage area.

The bedroom has a king-size bed with mirrored wardrobes and built-in shelves on either side. The bathroom, with wide entries through sliding barn-style doors from the living area and bedroom, features a porcelain toilet and 30-by-36-inch shower. Base MSRP of the 28RKS is $35,000, and GVWR is 9,650 pounds.

The 33-foot, 5-inch MPG 2975RK travel trailer from Cruiser RV has a unique layout with a rear U-shaped kitchen and expansive rear and side windows.

Features of the $28,000 (base MSRP), 6,634-pound (UVW) 2975RK include a three-quarter painted fiberglass front cap, walk-around king bed up front, three-piece bathroom and roomy living area. Other amenities include a Winegard Air 360 omnidirectional antenna and a 10-cubic-foot 12-volt DC refrigerator.

Measuring 33 feet, 11 inches, the opposing-slide Coleman 2955RL Light Series travel trailer, with a 9,680-pound GVWR, is outfitted with lots of windows.

Prominent are a big island with a farm-style stainless sink in the middle, marbled-look countertops and overhead dark-wood-framed cabinets with large frosted-glass insets. Standard are a 7-cubic-foot refrigerator and overhead microwave, while a gray brick-look backsplash covers the full wall behind the three-burner range with a glass top.

There’s seating for nine in the living area with Thomas Payne side-by-side chairs, a four-seater bench dinette and a rear sofa. A third wardrobe was added in the bedroom. The bathroom, meanwhile, features a 30-by-36-inch shower with surround glass doors. The Power Plus Package, standard on every Coleman, includes power A-frame jack, stabilizer jacks and awning. Base price is in the mid-$30,000s.

In less than two years, Forest River’s newest division, East to West, has been making inroads into the towable market. One of seven floorplans in the new Alta line, the 29-foot, 2-inch 2810KIK (king island kitchen) weighs in at 7,169 pounds (UVW) and has a starting price of $36,141.

Standard features include a fully enclosed underbelly on a Norco drop frame chassis for maximum storage, a 35,000-Btu furnace, 15,000-Btu air conditioner, Azdel-laminate side walls, residential-look countertops and cabinetry, a 10-cubic-foot refrigerator and a 40-inch telescoping Furrion TV above the fireplace. There’s also an outside kitchen with a 1.6-cubic-foot 12-volt DC refrigerator in the curbside slideout.

The double-slide 2810KIK features insulated walls that are 2 inches thick (5 inches for the floor and roof), yet it still boasts a 6-foot, 9-inch ceiling.

Escape Trailer Industries is known for its lightweight, aerodynamic molded-fiberglass construction. The new model in the line is the 21-foot, 4-inch Escape 21 Next Edition (NE).

The 21 NE, which tips the scales at just 3,210 pounds (UVW), uses the same fiberglass shell as the standard model, but the positioning and size of the windows and the interior layout are completely different. “We’ve configured the 21 NE so that the full-size queen bed is located in the rear, and we put in a large dinette,” said Karl Kenny, president of Escape Trailer.

“This reconfiguration mirrors the Escape 19 layout, albeit with more space,” Kenny continued. “The 21 NE also has more window area than any other Escape travel trailer.” The 21 NE is not only brighter and more space efficient, it has room to sleep two adults and four children with the optional cot bed. MSRP is $28,995.

Part of Forest River’s Flagstaff line, the 29-foot Super Lite 26RKBS features two slides and a rear kitchen. Designed to be a couple’s RV, the 26RKBS offers a living area with a sofa and dinette, with an option to switch out the dinette for a table and chairs, according to Zach Rininger, regional sales manager.

The entertainment center is outfitted with an electric fireplace and additional storage behind the TV. The rear kitchen provides a pantry, double-basin sink, refrigerator, microwave, oven and stove.

“The real selling points are the bedroom slide and the full living room slide, all in an RV under 30 feet,” Rininger said. With a dry weight of 6,988 pounds, the 26RKBS features a 21-foot awning and outside kitchen. Base MSRP is $42,107.

While the No Boundaries (NoBo) brand was developed for the “adventure camper,” according to Forest River, once the sun sets, these active outdoor enthusiasts are looking for a bit of comfort. For 2020, No Boundaries has added the 19.6 floorplan, the line’s second tandem-axle trailer, which features two sofas and a folding table, along with a fold-up breakfast bar with twin stools.

Built with the same torsion independent suspension, enclosed underbelly and 13 inches of ground clearance common to all NoBo units, the 23-foot travel trailer weighs 4,284 pounds (UVW) and is expected to retail for $20,000 to $22,000.

An inch shy of 29 feet and with a UVW of 5,168 pounds, the rear-bath Surveyor Legend 252RBLE is a new floorplan aimed at couples who want a lot of storage (2,387-pound claimed cargo carrying capacity) but don’t want a big, expensive tow vehicle.

Scott Rhode, product sales manager for the Surveyor brand, expects the $30,780 (base MSRP) 252RBLE to be a popular addition to the 19-model trailer line. The exterior features pass-through storage up front and an outdoor kitchen equipped with a refrigerator and two-burner cooktop toward the back.

Inside, the 252RBLE offers even more functionality. Separated by a solid wall with a sliding door, the front features a walk-around queen bed flanked by a wardrobe closet and underbed pass-through storage. The living area includes a sofa positioned opposite the TV and a four-person dinette in the street-side slideout. The galley is on the curb side; a walk-in pantry and roomy bathroom fills the rear.

With the Luxury 272FLS, Forest River has added a couple’s RV to its Surveyor line. Checking in at 31 feet, 11 inches and weighing 6,028 pounds (UVW), with a claimed 3,407-pound ccc, the $36,250 (base MSRP) 272FLS has an interesting front-living, rear-bedroom setup, with the two areas separated by a split bath.

Up front, the trailer offers a U-shaped dinette surrounded by windows. An adjacent sofa is tucked into a street-side slideout that faces the entertainment center with an electric fireplace and power-lift TV. The pantry and refrigerator are set across the aisle from the L-shaped kitchen, and the split bath leads into the rear bedroom.

“We did a drop frame in the back so we could add 80 cubic feet of pass-through storage,” explained Rhode. For 2020, the line has added Surveyor Connect, a control system developed in partnership with Lippert Components’ OneTouch system.

The 33-foot Vibe 26RK is an entry-priced fiberglass travel trailer that features standard amenities found in higher-priced units, according to Ryan Elliott, product manager. “This unit has very few options,” said Elliott. “Everything comes as a standard build with the features that customers are looking for.”

The living area has a dinette, a sleeper sofa and two recliners, and features a large door-side window and a single slide with two panoramic windows. A skylight brings in more light to the rear kitchen area, which has a gas oven, a large sink, 10.7-cubic-foot 12-volt DC refrigerator, microwave, plenty of storage, a pantry and wrap-around countertop.

The forward bathroom features a walk-in shower, linen closet, vanity and toilet. The master bedroom has a queen-size bed with a nightstand, two wardrobes and overhead cabinets.

Prominent exterior appointments include pass-through storage, an outside kitchen and an 18-foot awning. The Vibe 26RK has a dry weight of 6,328 pounds

and a base MSRP in the mid-$30,000 range.

With the 22MLE, Grand Design has added a shorter floorplan — 26 feet, 1 inch — to its Imagine XLS line that offers customers the “best of both worlds,” according to Eric Landis, product manager of the Imagine brand. With the Imagine XLS’ previous offerings, Landis pointed out, customers had to choose between a fixed dinette for eating or a sofa for casual seating.

“We still wanted to make a smaller [footprint], but now you have that fixed dinette on your door side so you can sit out and watch your campsite. Also, you have theater seating directly across from the TV above the dinette,” Landis said.

As for the rest of the configuration, the 22MLE features a queen bed up front, and a corner bath and corner galley in the rear, although the stove, microwave and double-door refrigerator are found in the off-door slide along with the theater seating. New across the Imagine lineup is the Pebble interior decor that features light brown tones with a hint of gray. Base MSRP is $29,665, and GVWR is 5,200 pounds.

Part of the Innsbruck line of travel trailers, the 33-foot, 6,680-pound dry weight Gold Edition 288ISL includes a custom-designed furniture package that is available only in Gold Edition units. The 288ISL features a contemporary look with gray interior colors and an upgraded faucet and countertops. “We also have an upgraded slate-like backsplash in the kitchen, along with an island to create more counter space,” said Paul Campbell, Gulf Stream’s director of marketing.

The bedroom has a queen-size bed with an additional closet, while the bathroom has more counter space. “That is one of the key decision makers when people are shopping for an RV,” said Campbell. “They want counter space and a bathroom that they can actually use.” Base MSRP is $28,944.

Measuring 29 feet and weighing 5,895 pounds (UVW), with a claimed 1,355-pound ccc, the Open Range Ultra Lite 2402BH is a midsize bunk model. With a sticker price of about $30,000, the open-concept trailer offers double-width-over-double-width rear bunks, a rear corner bath with a 40-inch tub, a main living area with a chaise lounge directly across from the entertainment center and a standard 40-inch TV mounted on a swing arm.

“This is our shortest and lightest bunk model, and staying under that 30-foot mark is important because customers want to get into the national and state parks where there are some length restrictions,” said Scott West, senior director of product and development. “Now we offer a family unit that can sleep up to eight people comfortably, but owners don’t have to have a three-quarter- or one-ton truck to pull it.”

A 21-foot awning covers the main entry door and the one leading to the master bedroom, as well as the outdoor kitchen. For 2020, Highland Ridge has added the Ridge Link control system across its lineup, which allows Bluetooth control of slides, awnings, lighting and levelers or stabilizers.

Launched in 1960, the Holiday House brand of travel trailers took its style cues from Space Age architecture and aerospace design. Several years ago new owners took over the name with plans to carry on the classic look of the original trailers. For 2020 Holiday House offers three relatively lightweight models in its Continuation Series, all with a welded-aluminum chassis and heavy-duty torsion axles.

Although they look like the vintage originals, with shiny “log-cabin” aluminum siding, wraparound front windows and interior hardwood paneling, the new models are thoroughly modern. Up-to-date amenities start with a microwave and LED lighting, and extend to a Bluetooth stereo, black-tank flush and 15,000-Btu air conditioner with a heat pump.

With a GVWR of 6,950 pounds, the 30-foot, 7-inch 27RQ has a walk-around queen bed in back and a dinette up front that converts to a bed. Exterior accents come in red, blue, black or platinum. Base retail price is $49,481.

For 2020, Jayco doubled down on last year’s introduction of its Modern Farmhouse decor — featuring rustic white-wood cabinetry and contrasting details — by adding it as a choice in a handful of towable and motorized lines, including the revamped Jay Feather travel trailer. And, like other Jayco lines, the Jay Feather has gone to a monochromatic exterior design featuring polar-white walls with gray and black linear accents.

The 32-foot, 11-inch 27BHB (base MSRP: $39,700) reimagines the familiar rear-double-over-double-bunk floorplan next to a corner bath. John Fisher, director of product development for the Jay Feather line, said Jayco basically flipped the bunk and bathroom in the 6,400-pound (UVW) 27BHB. This allowed adding a second entry door leading directly into the bathroom.

“Most of the time with these lightweight products, you’ll see the manufacturers put the bunks on the campsite side because of the outside kitchen. We still have the outside kitchen; we just build it into the entertainment center,” Fisher said.

Beyond the camp kitchen, other Jay Feather changes include standard side-wall windows in slideouts and molded three-quarter front caps with LED blue accent lighting.

The Jay Flight 31MLS is a mid-living-room, midpriced model (base MSRP: $34,280) that’s 35 feet, 5 inches long and weighs 8,005 pounds (UVW), with a cargo capacity at 2,245 pounds.

The 31MLS features opposing slideouts that create an open space for the rear kitchen and mid-living areas, while a queen bed and three-piece bathroom are up front. The streetside slide out houses a standard 8-cubic-foot refrigerator and theater seating, which are opposite the entertainment center and freestanding table and chairs in the curbside slideout.

“What we really wanted to do here is create a couple’s coach that just has a ton of living space and kitchen space as well, but that also has an outside kitchen,” said Matt Fisher, product manager, who said the retail price was still being determined at press time.

A relatively new floorplan that has done well for Jayco, the White Hawk 32KBS has a king-bed slide up front, with a sofa in the very front. Another highlight is the rear bathroom that has a walk-in closet with dresser shelves and a coat rack. The living area features a standard fireplace and a 50-inch TV in the entertainment center.

“You can also option in a second fireplace in the bedroom, which you don’t often see in ultralight travel trailers,” said Sherlin Miller, Jayco’s national sales manager. “What’s really nice about this is it’s still half ton-towable,” Miller added, noting the NextGen frame and vacuum-bonded laminated side walls with aluminum framing.

Retailing for a starting price of $51,565, the 32KBS extends 37 feet, 10 inches, has a 7,810-pound unloaded vehicle weight (UVW) and a 1,365-pound cargo carrying capacity (CCC).

Given the wide range of uses for RVs today, it’s not surprising that many now serve as “base camps” for outdoor enthusiasts. With that in mind, Keystone introduced the Passport 3400QD.

“You can sleep up to 14 people in it, and there’s tons of storage,” said Ryan Schuff, product manager for Keystone’s Passport line. “It has two pantries, bottom bunks that flip up and store oversize camping items, and we even added an outdoor kitchen.”

The 38-foot, 3-inch 3400QD sports a rear door that provides access to the bunk room, giving the trailer separate entrances to the front and rear bedrooms. MSRP is expected to be about $38,000, and GVWR is 7,400 pounds.

With unloaded vehicle weights from 5,790 to 7,805 pounds, and lengths from 28 feet, 5 inches to 37 feet, 9 inches, the Connect line of travel trailers offers something for almost everyone. But that didn’t stop designers from going back to the drawing board, as the $44,000 (base MSRP) C313RL becomes the 14th model in the lineup.

An inch shy of 37 feet and with a UVW of 7,760 pounds, the three-slide C313RL is a rear-living trailer that, like the rest of the Connect models, offers a king bed in a streetside slideout up front. Opposing slides in the rear living area create an open space, including an island kitchen and dual recliners facing an angled entertainment center with an optional fireplace.

“Tied into that, we’ve put in the new two-piece Furrion oven that’s part of the Chef Collection,” said KZ General Manager Brent Froman. “This is a feature that’s usually put in higher-end fifth-wheels that we’ve brought into the laminated travel trailer market.”

One of two new travel trailer floorplans from Lance, the $45,000 (base MSRP) 2075 checks in at 24 feet, 9 inches, with a 5,700-pound GVWR, and features an optional outside kitchen that includes a sink, stovetop and electric cooler.

If it looks like the 2075 has a European-caravan influence, that’s because it does. Bob Rogers, Lance’s director of marketing, said he and National Sales Manager Gary Conley and Randy Hunter, who heads up the company’s R&D, drew inspiration from the Caravan Salon RV show in Düsseldorf, Germany, when designing the 2075.

“We took what we thought was one of their most popular floorplans that we liked and ‘Lance-ized’ it,” Rogers said. The result is a dual-axle, non-slide unit with a U-shaped rear dinette that converts into a large bed and a bathroom with bowl sink and curved shower curtain opposite a curbside kitchen. A spacious front bedroom is sur­rounded on all sides and above by large windows outfitted with room-darkening shades.

A new Driftwood decor option of gray cabinetry with white-granite-patterned solid-surface countertop has been added to the familiar brown Maple scheme, and a mountain landscape graphic has been added as an exterior option as well. The 2075 is prewired for solar, and a full solar-lithium energy system by GoPower is an option.

With the introduction of the 29-foot, 5-inch 2445, Lance has added a second bunk model to its line of travel trailers. Whereas the 2185 stacks the twin-size bunks along the rear wall, the 2445 features double-over-double bunk beds in the rear corner, next to an extra-large bathroom.

A unique feature is that the bottom bunk can be folded out of the way to create a spacious storage area, which is accessed from the interior or via a rear cargo door. “The storage area is big enough to accommodate bicycles, chairs, grills, coolers, dog crates, that kind of thing. Plus, we have tie-down mounts on it,” said Rogers of the $46,327 (base MSRP) trailer.

The rest of the 2445’s configuration includes a large U-shaped dinette and a refrigerator in a streetside slideout, a fully appointed curbside kitchen and an up-front walk-around bed with an ample wardrobe and floor-to-ceiling closet.

Other highlights include a new Driftwood decor, iN-Command System by ASA Electronics; dedicated storage compartment for portable generators; portable Bluetooth speaker; a new aluminum-wheel design and a graphics package combined with two-toned exterior fiberglass. Optional features include a lithium-battery package, 1,500-watt inverter and Mountain Scene graphic option.

Introduced last year as a prototype, the European-inspired Avia is now in production. As such, the 28-foot Avia is the first travel trailer from a company known for its teardrops and truck campers. “It will probably be the largest trailer we’ll ever produce,” said nüCamp CEO Scott Hubble. “The Avia is for those who want a lot of the modern amenities and creature comforts for a refined camping experience.”

Everything about the Avia reflects a sleek Euro flair, from the curve of the ABS front, with its dual flip-up panoramic windows and enclosed LP-gas storage compartment, to the round-top entry door, split bathroom and motorized reclining queen bed in the rear. The full kitchen is equipped with an overhead microwave/air-fryer combo, and the wraparound dinette under the Stargazer windows up front converts into a comfortable guest bed.

nüCamp builds the Avia around an aluminum frame wrapped with high-polish Lamilux 4000 fiberglass and Azdel layered on the inside, with an Alde radiant-heat system, a dual-zone 15,000-Btu air conditioner, a solar system and premium sound components, standard. Hubble said the 5,185-pound (UVW) trailer will retail for about $65,000.

Old School 820

Started by Bob Taulbee in 2018, Old School Trailers focuses on creating RVs with a retro look. The 21-foot 820 is one of the company’s largest trailers, with a dry weight of 3,200 pounds and a base MSRP of $24,000. Taulbee highlighted the 820’s rear profile, which provides a hanging closet in the bedroom and exterior pass-through storage.

The mid-galley floorplan includes a kitchen with a refrigerator, oven, stove and a double-basin sink. The dinette at the front can fold down into a bed.

Taulbee said retro units are particularly popular with Baby Boomers. “Retros are always going to be around because they are neat to look at and they are fun to have,” he explained. “The other great part is that they are lightweight and can be towed by midsize SUVs.”

The 7-foot-wide, single-axle Palomino Puma Ultra Lite 18RDX bunk model sleeps four. The 23-foot travel trailer’s front 54-by-74-inch bed nestles under an automotive-style windshield set against faux reclaimed wood.

“We build with a wood frame and aluminum siding and it’s surrounded with fiberglass insulation that’s glued into place, so there’s no movement,” explained Roberts. “We seal the entire exterior with silicone and use deep, tinted windows to cut out ultraviolet rays.”

A two-seater rear dinette with a two-post table makes into a single bed, and above it is a fold-down bunk flush against the wall to look like a decorated cabinet. A microfiber (vinyl is optional) sofa seats three, (or two with the fold-down center beverage holder in place), and behind it is a lay-flat wardrobe. The kitchen’s floor-to-ceiling pantry is next to a 12-volt DC, 11-cubic-foot stainless-front refrigerator (8-cubic-foot gas/electric is optional), and the backsplash behind the two-burner range is stamped wood.

Outside, the 14-foot electric awning incorporates LEDs. The 18 RDX is prewired for Wi-Fi. Base MSRP is $19,187, and GVWR is 4,855 pounds.

Rolling along on a chassis with two axles and a 9,720-pound GVWR, the 36-foot, 11-inch Avenger ATI 29QBS can sleep up to 10 people. Quad bunks in back are sectioned off from the living area with a barn-style rolling door.

“What we’re really trying to focus on is the number of people for sleeping and also the correct amount of storage for that number of people,” said B.J. Kloska, product manager for Avenger. With that in mind, a large storage compartment in the bunkroom gives kids a place to put toys and games, and USB ports are located at every sleeping area.

A large, U-shaped dinette can seat six, while abundant counter space, a huge pantry and a 10.7-cubic-foot refrigerator can accommodate enough food for a party. Standard Furrion appliances include a microwave and a 17-inch oven with three-burner range, and windows dominate. A jackknife sofa faces the faux-rock accent wall housing the electric fireplace, 40-inch HDTV and Bluetooth entertainment system with two speakers. The prominent wall separates the living area from the master bedroom. The large bathroom has a neo-angle walk-in shower, and there’s lots of storage for extra towels and bath items. Base MSRP is $32,690.

Known for its retro-style trailers, Riverside RV took a different tack with its new fiberglass Intrepid 279RBC. One of seven floorplans in the line, the 30-foot, 5,980-pound (UVW) model has an arched entryway into the front master bedroom, which features an attractive faux-reclaimed-wood headboard panel. The bedroom also features a queen-size bed with overhead storage.

Midship is the fully equipped kitchen with an opposing dinette and sofa in a dedicated slideout. Interior and exterior entertainment centers provide for watching a movie on a rainy day, or a race under the awning.

The living room offers a pull-out sofa with the entertainment center located opposite between the refrigerator and bathroom. The roomy rear bath features a walk-in closet with ward dresser, which is an unusual albeit welcome feature in a trailer. The front exterior storage, accessible from both sides of the trailer, is fully paneled for a finished look. Base MSRP is around $25,000.

A new floorplan for Starcraft, the Super Lite 291QB is a bunkhouse model measuring 37 feet, 2 inches and weighing 7,025 pounds (UVW). With a claimed ccc just shy of 2,000 pounds, the 291QB can sleep up to 10 people, thanks to the quad rear bunks, jackknife sofa, convertible dinette and queen bed.

“This is our biggest Super Lite to date,” said Scott West, senior director of product development. Besides the private bunkroom and master bedroom, the 291QB features an open-living concept and a side-aisle bath with a large shower. It also has 21-foot patio awning on the curbside. The eighth model in the Super Lite lineup, the 291QB has an MSRP in the low-$20,000 range.

A new travel trailer from Sunset Park, the 34-foot Liberty Independence 278RL is built to be comfortable and affordable, according to the company.

In the living area, the 278RL features a convertible sofa, two recliners, a coffee table, and a freestanding dinette with four chairs. The kitchen has Corian countertops, along with a 12-volt DC refrigerator, microwave and range.

A walk-through bathroom leads to the master bedroom, which features a queen bed with overhead cabinets and shirt closets on both sides. MSRP starts at about $29,000.

Typical hard-wall travel trailers don’t fit in most two-car garages. But the new TrailManor 2518 — the smallest of TrailManor’s four models — folds down to a garage-friendly 16-foot-long, 6-foot, 10-inch-high, and 7-foot, 11-inch-wide profile, thanks in part to the innovative swing-away A-frame.

When the 2,600-pound (UVW) trailer is opened up, which takes less than two minutes, it has the interior spaciousness and comfort of a conventional 25-foot travel trailer, according to Paul Wipf, TrailManor’s vice president of operations. “The key feature of our new 2518 is simply the size. We basically took our 2417, reconfigured it and put in a king bed.”

The three 2518 series models, which will retail for about $30,000, share the same interior except for the front, where buyers can the choose between a 48-by-78-inch dinette, a dinette and sofa bed, or a sofa bed with side tables. “We will also have a slideout living room option, which will add about $1,100 to the retail price,” Wipf said.

The completely self-sustainable Sonic X pushed all the buttons expected of a prototype at an RV show last year. Said Dave Boggs, Venture RV general manager, “We knew we had something unique, so we put a couple of questionnaires up on our website, asking owners what they thought were the most important considerations to go off-grid, and the response was huge.”

The Sonic X is currently available in two floorplans — the rear-bath 26-foot, 11-inch SN220VRBX, and the SN211VDBX, which incorporates rear twin beds into its 26-foot, 6-inch dimensions — both of which offer a single streetside slideout. The Sonic Xs utilize four 100-watt roof-mounted solar panels, a 2,000-watt inverter and a hidden fishing pole/gun rack and safe.

Both floorplans have a Murphy Bed tucked into the forward wall, pass-through storage, a 12- or 14-foot LED-illuminated power awning, 6-gallon gas/electric DSI water heater, residential-style radius shower, USB charging, LED TV, external mounts for a kayak (rear) and bikes (front), and Venture RV’s exclusive wireless leveling system.

“The interior’s Euro-design furniture,” said Boggs, “includes our new adjustable table base with a shock-absorber system that allows someone to just push down on it to adjust the height.” Said Aram Koltookian, parent company KZ RV’s president, “We upgraded the water-filtration system to truly be a one-of-a-kind system that will draw water up to 75 feet away from a 6-foot drop.”

The Sonic X features 15-inch off-road tires, rock guards and a trademark tubular “nerf bar” bumper system. Priced at about $47,000 MSRP, both offer a 7,000-pound GVWR.

Winnebago jumped firmly into the outdoor-adventure travel trailer space with the introduction of the Hike, which utilizes the company’s modified teardrop body.

On the exterior, the Hike is wrapped in an exoskeleton consisting of powder-coated steel tubing. Not only does this help protect the body in off-road conditions, but it also provides a highly flexible, secure mounting system for Thule rack accessories.

The 25-foot, ½-inch Hike H210RB is equipped with off-road tires and heavy-duty fenders, and features a height-adjustable suspension for increased ground clearance. A large steel box up front is designed to hold an LP-gas cylinder and batteries, but it easily accommodates other items.

Inside, the H210RB is designed to be rugged but comfortable, with a full dry bath, a queen bed in the rear and a convertible U-shaped dinette in the front. A galley slide opens up the floor space. Base MSRP is around $33,000, and GVWR is 7,400 pounds.

