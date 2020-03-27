An Indiana startup sets a high bar with its maiden line of fifth-wheel trailers

The dictionary defines “paradigm” as a model or archetype. With its inaugural line of fifth-wheel trailers, Alliance RV aims to deliver on that lofty title by taking each new Paradigm that rolls off the line on a 15-minute test tow followed by an inspection.

A startup launched by industry veterans in Elkhart, Indiana, Alliance introduced five Paradigm models for 2020. Designed for extended stays, the 8-foot, 5-inch-wide fivers range from just under 35 feet to 40 feet, 7 inches, and are backed by a one-year comprehensive, three-year structural warranty that doesn’t exclude full-time living.

All five models ride on the Benchmark chassis with 10-inch steel I-beams and a drop-frame storage area. Heavy-duty running gear includes a MORryde CRE3000 suspension system, 7,000-pound-rated Dexter axles, 16-inch aluminum wheels and G-rated all-steel tires. A seamless, walkable PVC roof tops the Paradigm, and Azdel panels and block-foam insulation line the walls behind the high-gloss fiberglass exterior.

The 40-foot-plus Paradigm 370FB goes big up front with an expansive walk-in closet, 61-inch shower and a king-size residential mattress. The bigger-is-better theme continues with an 18-cubic-foot double-door refrigerator, a 42,000-Btu furnace and three independently controlled 13,500-Btu air conditioners. The freshwater tank holds an impressive 98 gallons, and the gray and black tanks up the ante to 106 gallons each.

The 370FB has an unloaded vehicle weight (uvw) of 13,725 pounds and a gross vehicle weight rating (gvwr) of 16,500 pounds. Starting price is $75,075.

Manufacturer’s Specifications

2020 Alliance RV Paradigm 370FB

Exterior Length: 40′ 4″

Exterior Width: 8′ 6″

Freshwater Capacity: 98 gal.

Black-Water Capacity: 106 gal.

Gray-Water Capacity: 106 gal.

LP-Gas Capacity: 15 gal.

UVW: 13,725 lbs.

Hitch Weight: 2,660 lbs.

GVWR: 16,500 lbs.

Base MSRP: $75,075

www.alliancerv.com