Camp Here: East to West Tandara 285RL

By the time you are reading this, Elkhart, Indiana-based East to West RV will have six floorplans of its built-from-the-ground-up Tandara fifth-wheel available, with two more floorplans on the way. Three will be bunkhouse models; one, the 386MB-OK will have an amidships bunkroom, offering sleeping space for 10 (six can snooze soundly in the bunkroom), and an outside kitchen with a pull-out grill and drop-down TV.

All eight floorplans are specifically designed to maximize windows on the entry-door side so owners will be viewing their own campsite rather than peering out at their neighbors. The Tandara will be offered in exterior lengths ranging from just under 33 feet to almost 41 feet, all with king-sized walk-around beds and a focus on bright and modern interior décor. Entertainment centers are positioned for optimal viewing angles from theater seating.

A double pantry/coat closet will be one of East to West’s signature features that is incorporated into every floorplan. Other standard features include solid-surface kitchen countertops, a 14.7-cubic-foot residential refrigerator (12-cubic-foot LP-gas/electric optional), a 50-inch LED TV, automatic leveling system, washer and dryer prep, a 10-gallon water heater and universal docking station.

Said East to West’s Founder and Co-General Manager, Lisa Liegl Rees, “Tandara is a phrase from the Indigenous people of Australia that means “Camp Here” and perfectly embodies the adventurous spirit of our new fifth-wheel brand.” Indeed, it seems that whatever adventure you tackle in the Tandara, you’ll be doing it in comfort and style.

East to West, www.easttowestrv.com