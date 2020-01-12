Featuring a separate entrance to the rear bunk room and four double-over-double beds, the 2020 Keystone Passport 3400QD GT sleeps up to 14.

Even before the 2020 Keystone Passport 3400QD GT arrived on dealers’ lots, it was generating buzz. Offering what are said to be the industry’s first quad double-over-double bunks, the 3400QD can sleeping a whopping 14 people. Large families and those who like to bring along friends will want to take a look at this innovative new floorplan with a starting price of $36,243.

Sleeping Space

The rear bunk room is the star of the show. Step inside to find four 51-by-74-inch beds in a slideout. With dedicated sleeping for up to eight, this is the perfect space for epic sleepovers. The two bottom bunks are hinged and flip up to create roomy cargo spaces.

Across from the beds is another feature that kids will love: a massive entertainment center anchored by a 43-inch television. There’s plenty of room to store gaming systems and more in the cabinets below. A rear entry door makes the bunk room easy to access from outside, a feature that keeps kids from tracking messy shoes through the rest of the rig.

Up front, the master bedroom offers a 60-by-80-inch queen bed, which is flanked by deep, mirrored storage cabinets and topped by an attractive shiplap accent wall.

Living Area

The family can gather in the wide-open living area for meals and fun. The U-shaped dinette and trifold sleeper sofa (or optional theater seats) are located in a large slideout. Across from them, an entertainment center holds a TV and conceals a spacious walk-in pantry.

The adjacent corner kitchen includes everything needed, from an 8-cubic-foot refrigerator to a microwave, three-burner cooktop with a cover and a high-output range. Shaker-style wood cabinetry and seamless countertops provide a modern touch.

Throughout the 3400QD, vaulted ceilings open up the space, as do the light-colored walls, laminate flooring and frosted-glass cabinet fronts, all of which nicely contrast with the rich wood tones.

Exterior

Although the 3400QD is a relative beast at 38 feet, 4 inches long, it is surprisingly lightweight for the length, with a 7,525-pound unloaded vehicle weight (UVW) and 9,640-pound gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR). Keystone is on-trend with the simple exterior, featuring minimal graphics set against smooth laminated fiberglass.

As part of Passport’s Grand Touring series (the “GT” in the model name), many upgrades are included, among them an electric tongue jack, LP-gas cylinder cover, black-tank flush and a fold-away grab bar at the main entrance. MORryde StepAbove entry steps come standard.

It will be interesting to see if other manufacturers add a bunkhouse with quad double-over-double beds to their lineups. Until then, Keystone’s 3400QD is leading the pack.

Manufacturer’s Specifications

2020 Keystone Passport 3400QD GT

Exterior Length: 38′ 4″

Exterior Width: 8′

Interior Height: 6′ 11.5″

Exterior Height: 10′ 11”

Freshwater Cap.: 43 gal.

Black-Water Cap.: 38 gal.

Gray-Water Cap.: 38 gal.

LP-Gas Cap.: 10 lbs.

UVW: 7,525 pounds

Hitch Weight: 845 pounds

GVWR: 9,640 pounds

MSRP, Base: $36,243

www.keystonerv.com

With her small bunkhouse travel trailer in tow, Kerri Cox has traveled near and far with her husband and two teenage sons, documenting their adventures on her blog, Travels with Birdy. When not on the road, she spends her time teaching and writing. Her words and photographs can be found in print and digital publications, including Trailer Life and the Good Sam Club Blog.