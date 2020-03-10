From concept rig to reality, Venture RV’s off-grid bunkhouse-of-the-future is here today with solar panels, a lithium battery and an innovative water-filtration system.

Venture RV’s Sonic X debuted as a concept rig at the RV Industry Association’s 2019 RVX event. Designed as a fully self-sustainable travel trailer, it got a lot of attention, leading Venture to take the ideas and morph them into production. Packed with some never-before-seen features, the 2020 Sonic X SN211VDBX is a loaded bunkhouse that can take families for extended adventures off the grid.

While the base price of $47,845 is higher than many similarly sized rigs, Venture decided to “go big or go home” with the Sonic X instead of shooting for a budget trailer. The manufacturer wants owners to be able to truly tackle the backcountry with this bunkhouse.

Solar and Water Systems

What makes the SN211VDBX a self-sustainable RV? Start with the solar and water systems. While some modern rigs are prepped for solar, the SN211VDBX comes with a ready-to-go Go Power system. Featuring a 250-amp lithium-ion battery, four 100-watt solar panels and a 2,000-watt inverter, this solar system can provide 400 watts of power, which is enough to power the air conditioner and more for up to five hours without recharging.

Another standout feature is the innovative water-filtration system, which can draw water from up to 75 feet away. Other than the need to eventually dump the tanks, you’ll have fresh water indefinitely in the Sonic X.

Off-Road Adventures

With these off-grid systems, the SN211VDBX is ready for backcountry adventures, which are aided by higher clearance, 15-inch off-road tires and brush-guard bars that line the bottom of the trailer and provide protection.

For taking the toys along, the SN211VDBX comes equipped with an integrated bicycle and kayak rack on the back bumper, a front-mounted rack with room for two bikes, and a hidden rack with specialized storage for fishing poles and hunting gear.

What’s Inside

The innovations don’t stop outside. The interior offers rear double-over-double bunks and a front Murphy bed that folds up to reveal a couch. The bathroom is equipped with a residential-style shower with glass doors.

The kitchen features attractive European-inspired styling. A large 7-cubic-foot fridge provides ample food and beverage storage for extended journeys. Across the aisle, you’ll find a three-burner stove and a large undermount stainless-steel sink. No need to give up on conveniences just because you’re off the grid.

Despite its many amenities, the nearly 27-foot-long SN211VDBX weighs in at less than 5,470 pounds (UVW) and has a 7,330-pound gross vehicle weight rating.

Manufacturer’s Specifications

Venture RV Sonic X SN211VDBX

Exterior Length: 26′ 11″

Exterior Width: 7′ 6″

Interior Height: 6′ 10″

Exterior Height: 10′ 4″

Freshwater Cap.: 78 gal.

Black-Water Cap.: 30 gal.

Gray-Water Cap.: 30 gal.

LP-Gas Cap.: 10 lbs.

UVW: 5,470 lbs.

Hitch Weight: 660 lbs.

GVWR: 7,330 lbs.

MSRP, Base: $47,845

www.venture-rv.com

