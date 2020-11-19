Heartland’s Bighorn Traveler 37DB Toy Hauler

The Bighorn Traveler 37DB is a toy-hauler-sized fiver perfect for the family

Many families in this age of COVID-19 have turned to RVing as a way of traveling for vacations. Others have adopted the lifestyle full-time. Either way, parents and kids will be delighted with the Bighorn Traveler 37DB, a toy-hauler-sized fifth-wheel with big family appeal.

The all-new five-slide 37DB has two entry points; one under the side awning, where you’d expect it to be, and the other at the tail end of the unit into the second full bath. Stay with us; there’s sound logic here.

When you step into the living area/galley, the feel is all toy hauler. Across from a small center island is the refrigerator/range in a slideout, and a bank of power theater seats in an opposite slideout. The kitchen is outfitted with a pantry, a coffee station and a one-sided dinette. The large four-door fridge has plenty of space for vittles for the whole crew. The island’s residential-size farmhouse sink makes cleanup easier. The half-bank dinette just needs a couple of folding chairs for cozy dining.

Moving forward up the stairs, the 37DB has a pretty standard master bed-and-bath arrangement. The king-size bed sits in a driver’s-side slide, with a large closet with a washer/dryer cabinet on the front wall. The master bath has sliding glass doors with a high-end marble-looking fiberglass shower stall.

At the rear of the trailer, where the garage would be in a toy hauler, is a second, completely separate living zone for kids or guests. It features a convertible dinette for sleeping, schooling and eating, and a fold-down overhead bunk. Across the room is another double bunk. The section farthest aft is another full bathroom with an outside door to the rear of the trailer. Above the bathroom is yet another bunk the size of the bathroom ceiling. This unit can solidly sleep seven to eight people, with extra floorspace for added overnighters.

Exterior storage is ample with more than 140 cubic feet, including an unobstructed pass-through in front. The 37DB has an attractive aerodynamic profile, including a custom-painted tight-turn front cap. The cap is specially designed for shortbed, extended-cab trucks.

The Bighorn Traveler comes standard with just about everything; only the bedroom TVs and dual-pane windows are optional in this floorplan.

As of this writing, some details of the new redesign, including wood and fabric colors, are yet to be announced, according to the company. The only carpet in previous models was in the slideouts, and it is being replaced by woven flooring.

Heartland RVs, www.heartlandrvs.com