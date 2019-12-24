Four versatile new truck campers in a variety of styles with features ranging from a pop-up roof to four-season capability and slide outs .

Built for extreme temperatures and adventurous RVers, the 10-2 EXCD SE packs a spacious 10-foot, 11-inch floor length into a 3,265-pound (dry) nonslide camper for longbed trucks. Constructed from fiberglass molds, the company’s campers have just one seam where the top shell is placed over the bottom shell and joined with plywood, metal and vinyl.

“Our mission is to design and build the lightest, most durable, aerodynamic, true four-season truck campers equipped with standard features that are practical and useful,” said Keith Donkin, Northern Lite’s president. The 10-2 offers 6 feet, 8 inches of headroom in the living space, and 3½ feet over a low-set queen bed with a HyperVent pad that is designed to prevent condensation under the mattress.

The 10-2 EXCD SE is available with a choice of a four-seat U-shaped or face-to-face dinette, and a wet or dry bath. Standard are a 100-watt solar panel, lightweight acrylic thermal-pane windows and skylights, and a six-year structural warranty. All campers feature cabinets with solid hardwood paneling and trim, and nine-ply birch is used in drawers with roller bearing glides. Interior decor is available in five choices, and the ceiling is carpeted.

The galley’s pullout pantry with wire shelves resides alongside the dinette. Across are a 6.3-cubic-foot three-way refrigerator, a three-burner range, oven and single-basin stainless sink, and a microwave is housed inside an overhead cabinet.

Two awnings power out for plenty of shade, with a 10-foot side awning and a 7-footer over the rear entry door. Overall length is 18 feet, 2 inches, and base MSRP is $48,650.

When it comes to high-end slide-in truck campers for longbed trucks, the Arctic Fox 990 has few rivals, and the line’s Legacy 2020 Limited Edition ($33,236) is a real standout for 2020.

“The 990 LE, like all Arctic Foxes, is built to exacting detail in terms of rugged construction, quality materials, maximized storage, innovation, style and comfort,” said Lance Rinker, marketing director for Northwood Manufacturing. “The Legacy 2020 ups the ante by offering a thoughtful array of upgrades and feature content that really makes it special.”

First of all, the 990 is big. It’s a slide-out model with an overall length of 17½ feet, a 9-foot, 1-inch floor length, a 6-foot, 7-inch interior height, and a dry weight north of 3,100 pounds. Add in the 53-gallon freshwater tank and 82-gallon capacity between the gray- and black-water tanks, and it’s easy to see that this is a camper designed for a dually — and for being a home away from home.

The corner galley is roomy with a stainless-steel three-burner range, double sink, pantry and stylish overhead cabinets. On the street side is the slideout with a booth dinette and 7-cubic-foot two-way fridge. The wet bath combines the shower, toilet and sink into one molded unit. The bedroom has two wardrobes and a hamper along each side of the queen mattress.

The list of standard features and amenities is long, and the furnishings and overall fit and finish are first-class. “The Arctic Fox 990 LE is built to withstand off-road use without leaving behind any at-home comforts,” Rinker added.

Distinctive Amish-built cabinetry blended with modern interior design, innovative construction materials and a hydronic-heating system are the hallmarks of the 2020 Cirrus 720, the third and newest model in the Cirrus line. “The unit marks a new direction in terms of weight and incorporates a captivating modern aesthetic that has never been seen in a truck camper,” said Julie McComb, nüCamp’s marketing manager.

With a base weight of 1,875 pounds (UVW) and fully optioned weight of 2,100 pounds, the 14-foot, 9-inch hard-side camper is well within the cargo capacity of today’s three-quarter-ton short bed pickups. The $35,110 MSRP includes nearly every feature RVers want in a camper, so the options list is short. In addition to the Alde radiant-heating-and-hot-water system, interior highlights include a Froli queen-size sleep system, wood cabinetry with radiused corners, radiused entry door, curved-enclosure wet bath and a spacious galley for a pickup camper.

The 720’s light weight can be attributed to its aluminum frame combined with Azdel-laminate side walls and Coosa composite materials used to support the cabinetry. The truck camper is four-season-ready with full water and electric hookups, plus 12-volt DC and an optional solar kit for off-grid camping. This could be a trendsetter in truck campers.

Palomino’s new line of pop-up-roof campers provides basic off-grid camping needs in a compact package that tips the scales at just under 1,400 pounds (UVW). The Rogue comes in two styles, EB-1 ($13,500) and EB-2 ($13,000), with floor lengths of 6 feet, 11 inches and 6½ feet, respectively. The larger EB-1 needs 45 inches of space between the wheel wells, while the EB-2 requires just 39 inches.

“We developed the Rogue Series truck camper specifically for outdoor enthusiasts who care more about the adventure than their sleeping quarters,” said Ben Meloche, general manager of Forest River’s Palomino branch. “The two models have minimal options, so they are lightweight, allowing someone the freedom to reach hard-to-get-to destinations in their pickup.”

The EB-2 has the two-burner cookstove and sink on the curb side and a queen bed over the cab with a U-shaped convertible dinette at the back of the truck cab wall. The EB-1, which has a 5-inch longer floor, turns the queen bed lengthwise to make room for a pair of foot lockers along the streetside wall. It also places the galley next to the small two-way refrigerator to make room for an L-shaped 33-by-80-inch dinette bed.

The EB-1 has a closed interior height of 6 feet, while the EB-2 is 5 feet, 5 inches. The roof on both models raises at an angle to increase interior height at the back of the camper by 20 inches. Both models have a 16-gallon freshwater capacity but no black or gray tanks. For the Rogue’s target buyers, that’s not an issue.

