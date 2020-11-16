Trailer Life readers cast their votes in the ninth-annual poll, sharing their favorite RV products and businesses
Even 2020 cannot slow down the wonders of nature or the fun-loving community that thrives on the great outdoors. Our readers are a part of this community. These kindred spirits, coming from all walks of life, have taken the time to share their picks for preferred products and campgrounds that add to the RV experience. With new categories, along with familiar favorites, see what choice RVs, accessories and travel spots make the grade.
Let your fellow Trailer Life readers guide you with their best picks. It’s time for the 2020 Gold, Silver and Bronze winners to shine!
RVS & TOW VEHICLES
Fifth-Wheel Trailer
Gold: Grand Design RV
Silver: Keystone RV Company
Bronze: Jayco
Toy Hauler
Gold: Grand Design RV
Silver: Forest River Inc.
Bronze: Keystone RV Company
Travel Trailer
Gold: Lance Camper
Silver: Grand Design RV
Bronze: Airstream
Small Camping Trailer
Gold: Lance Camper
Silver: Jayco
Bronze: Airstream
Small Off-Road Trailer
Gold: Xtreme Outdoors
Silver: Colorado Teardrops
Bronze: Moab Trailers
Truck Camper
Gold: Lance Camper
Silver: Northwood Arctic Fox
Bronze: Bigfoot RV
Truck for Towing
Gold: Ford
Silver: GMC
Bronze: RAM
ACCESSORIES & SUPPLIERS
Auxiliary Fuel Tank
Gold: Transfer Flow
Silver: Titan Fuel Tanks
Bronze: Dee Zee
Awning
Gold: Carefree of Colorado
Silver: Dometic
Bronze: Lippert Components
Backup Camera
Gold: Furrion
Silver: Garmin
Bronze: Voyager (ASA Electronics)
Battery
Gold: Interstate
Silver: Battle Born
Bronze: DieHard
Cleaning Product
Gold: Meguiar’s
Silver: 303 Aerospace Protectant
Bronze: Camco
Engine Oil
Gold: Mobil 1
Silver: Shell Rotella
Bronze: Pennzoil
Engine Performance Product
Gold: K&N Engineering
Silver: Banks Power
Bronze: BD Diesel Performance
Entertainment System
Gold: Sony
Silver: Kenwood
Bronze: Furrion
Fifth-Wheel Hitch
Gold: B&W Hitches
Silver: Reese
Bronze: Andersen
Fuel Additive
Gold: Lucas Oil Products
Silver: Sea Foam
Bronze: STP
Generator
Gold: Honda
Silver: Cummins Onan
Bronze: Champion
Holding Tank Treatment
Gold: Thetford Aqua-Kem
Silver: Camco/TST
Bronze: Happy Campers
HVAC/Comfort System
Gold: Dometic
Silver: Airxcel
Bronze: Atwood
RV Water Heater
Gold: Dometic
Silver: Airxcel Suburban
Bronze: Truma
Refrigerator
Gold: Dometic
Silver: Norcold/Thetford
Bronze: Furrion
RV Cover
Gold: Covercraft ADCO
Silver: Camco
Bronze: CoverKing
Satellite Hardware
Gold: Winegard
Silver: DISH Tailgater
Bronze: KING
Satellite-TV Provider
Gold: DISH
Silver: DirecTV
Bronze: Shaw Direct
Surge Protector
Gold: Progressive Industries
Silver: Camco/Power Defender
Bronze: Southwire/Surge Guard
Tires — Special Trailer (ST)
Gold: Goodyear
Silver: Carlisle
Bronze: Sailun
Tires — Tow Vehicle
Gold: Michelin
Silver: Goodyear
Bronze: Cooper
Tire-Pressure Monitoring System
Gold: TireMinder
Silver: TST/ Truck System Technologies
Bronze: Lippert Components Tire Linc
Toilet
Gold: Dometic
Silver: Thetford
Bronze: Nature’s Head
Tow-Vehicle Suspension Enhancement
Gold: Air Lift Company
Silver: Bilstein
Bronze: MORryde
Trailer-Brake Controller
Gold: Horizon Global
Silver: Curt Manufacturing
Bronze: Dexter Axle
Travel Trailer Hitch
Gold: Equal-i-zer
Silver: Reese
Bronze: B&W Hitches
Truck Bed Liner
Gold: Line-X
Silver: Rhino Linings
Bronze: WeatherTech
SERVICE & TRAVEL
Fuel Station
Gold: Pilot Flying J
Silver: Love’s Travel Stops
Bronze: Costco
RV Campground or Resort
Gold: The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort, Florida
Silver: Anchor Down RV Resort, Tennessee
Bronze: Ocean Lakes Family Campground, South Carolina
RV Casino Resort
Gold: Seven Feathers RV Resort, Oregon
Silver: WinStar World Casino and Resort, Oklahoma
Bronze: Pechanga Resort and Casino, California
Sit-Down Restaurant
Gold: Cracker Barrel
Silver: Texas Roadhouse
Bronze: Olive Garden
Best State or Province in Which to RV
Gold: Colorado
Silver: Florida
Bronze: California
Favorite U.S National Park
Gold: Yellowstone National Park
Silver: Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Bronze: Yosemite National Park
Favorite Canadian National Park
Gold: Banff National Park
Silver: Glacier National Park
Bronze: Jasper National Park