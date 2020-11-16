Trailer Life readers cast their votes in the ninth-annual poll, sharing their favorite RV products and businesses

Even 2020 cannot slow down the wonders of nature or the fun-loving community that thrives on the great outdoors. Our readers are a part of this community. These kindred spirits, coming from all walks of life, have taken the time to share their picks for preferred products and campgrounds that add to the RV experience. With new categories, along with familiar favorites, see what choice RVs, accessories and travel spots make the grade.

Let your fellow Trailer Life readers guide you with their best picks. It’s time for the 2020 Gold, Silver and Bronze winners to shine!

RVS & TOW VEHICLES

Fifth-Wheel Trailer

Gold: Grand Design RV

Silver: Keystone RV Company

Bronze: Jayco

Toy Hauler

Gold: Grand Design RV

Silver: Forest River Inc.

Bronze: Keystone RV Company

Travel Trailer

Gold: Lance Camper

Silver: Grand Design RV

Bronze: Airstream

Small Camping Trailer

Gold: Lance Camper

Silver: Jayco

Bronze: Airstream

Small Off-Road Trailer

Gold: Xtreme Outdoors

Silver: Colorado Teardrops

Bronze: Moab Trailers

Truck Camper

Gold: Lance Camper

Silver: Northwood Arctic Fox

Bronze: Bigfoot RV

Truck for Towing

Gold: Ford

Silver: GMC

Bronze: RAM

ACCESSORIES & SUPPLIERS

Auxiliary Fuel Tank

Gold: Transfer Flow

Silver: Titan Fuel Tanks

Bronze: Dee Zee

Awning

Gold: Carefree of Colorado

Silver: Dometic

Bronze: Lippert Components

Backup Camera

Gold: Furrion

Silver: Garmin

Bronze: Voyager (ASA Electronics)

Battery

Gold: Interstate

Silver: Battle Born

Bronze: DieHard

Cleaning Product

Gold: Meguiar’s

Silver: 303 Aerospace Protectant

Bronze: Camco

Engine Oil

Gold: Mobil 1

Silver: Shell Rotella

Bronze: Pennzoil

Engine Performance Product

Gold: K&N Engineering

Silver: Banks Power

Bronze: BD Diesel Performance

Entertainment System

Gold: Sony

Silver: Kenwood

Bronze: Furrion

Fifth-Wheel Hitch

Gold: B&W Hitches

Silver: Reese

Bronze: Andersen

Fuel Additive

Gold: Lucas Oil Products

Silver: Sea Foam

Bronze: STP

Generator

Gold: Honda

Silver: Cummins Onan

Bronze: Champion

Holding Tank Treatment

Gold: Thetford Aqua-Kem

Silver: Camco/TST

Bronze: Happy Campers

HVAC/Comfort System

Gold: Dometic

Silver: Airxcel

Bronze: Atwood

RV Water Heater

Gold: Dometic

Silver: Airxcel Suburban

Bronze: Truma

Refrigerator

Gold: Dometic

Silver: Norcold/Thetford

Bronze: Furrion

RV Cover

Gold: Covercraft ADCO

Silver: Camco

Bronze: CoverKing

Satellite Hardware

Gold: Winegard

Silver: DISH Tailgater

Bronze: KING

Satellite-TV Provider

Gold: DISH

Silver: DirecTV

Bronze: Shaw Direct

Surge Protector

Gold: Progressive Industries

Silver: Camco/Power Defender

Bronze: Southwire/Surge Guard

Tires — Special Trailer (ST)

Gold: Goodyear

Silver: Carlisle

Bronze: Sailun

Tires — Tow Vehicle

Gold: Michelin

Silver: Goodyear

Bronze: Cooper

Tire-Pressure Monitoring System

Gold: TireMinder

Silver: TST/ Truck System Technologies

Bronze: Lippert Components Tire Linc

Toilet

Gold: Dometic

Silver: Thetford

Bronze: Nature’s Head

Tow-Vehicle Suspension Enhancement

Gold: Air Lift Company

Silver: Bilstein

Bronze: MORryde

Trailer-Brake Controller

Gold: Horizon Global

Silver: Curt Manufacturing

Bronze: Dexter Axle

Travel Trailer Hitch

Gold: Equal-i-zer

Silver: Reese

Bronze: B&W Hitches

Truck Bed Liner

Gold: Line-X

Silver: Rhino Linings

Bronze: WeatherTech

SERVICE & TRAVEL

Fuel Station

Gold: Pilot Flying J

Silver: Love’s Travel Stops

Bronze: Costco

RV Campground or Resort

Gold: The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort, Florida

Silver: Anchor Down RV Resort, Tennessee

Bronze: Ocean Lakes Family Campground, South Carolina

RV Casino Resort

Gold: Seven Feathers RV Resort, Oregon

Silver: WinStar World Casino and Resort, Oklahoma

Bronze: Pechanga Resort and Casino, California

Sit-Down Restaurant

Gold: Cracker Barrel

Silver: Texas Roadhouse

Bronze: Olive Garden

Best State or Province in Which to RV

Gold: Colorado

Silver: Florida

Bronze: California

Favorite U.S National Park

Gold: Yellowstone National Park

Silver: Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Bronze: Yosemite National Park

Favorite Canadian National Park

Gold: Banff National Park

Silver: Glacier National Park

Bronze: Jasper National Park