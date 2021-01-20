Enter to Win a Relic Custom Trailer!

Girl Camper’s February 14 raffle benefits HoldYou Foundation that supports families with children fighting a life-threatening disease

Girl Camper is offering a Relic Custom Trailer for its third annual Charity RV Raffle, with the drawing taking place on February 14, 2021. Tickets can be purchased for $10 each at www.girlcamper.com/raffle and will benefit HoldYou Foundation.

Girl Camper is a multi-platform, national media site with 17 Girl Camper Chapters nationwide, a podcast within the top 15 percent listenership in the United States and the award-winning Girl Camper magazine. The mission of Girl Camper is to inspire, educate and lead women who camp through nationwide events, Camper Colleges at local dealerships, a Facebook group with 280k engagements a month, podcast tutorials and more.

The HoldYou Foundation’s mission is to provide financial assistance to families in need who have a child facing a critical illness or injury. The foundation pays those extra bills that build up when one or more parent is taking care of a catastrophically ill child, such as rent or mortgage payments, groceries, gas, child care, transportation and even insurance premiums. The financial burden facing parents with a sick child can cripple an already devasted family. Seventy-six percent of the families HoldYou serves fall below the federal poverty line during their child’s treatment.

“As a mother, I can only imagine the impact it would have on our family if one of my kids were critically ill. I know that this Relic trailer will bring a lot of joy to someone, but more importantly, it will help so many families who are in a real crisis,” said Janine Pettit, founder of Girl Camper.

Millions of Americans are choosing camping as a safer and more convenient travel option over traditional travel. One of the fastest growing RV options in camping are lightweight, fiberglass trailers that can be pulled with a family SUV or well-equipped crossovers. Weighing less than 1,500 pounds, the Relic is also sized right for backyard camping, a guest house or a home office. Also included is a custom awning created by Tin Can Awnings.

The winner of the Third Annual Girl Camper Charity Raffle will be drawn on February 14. The winner must travel to the RV/MH Hall of Fame and Museum in Elkhart, Indiana, to pick up the trailer. All taxes will be paid for by Girl Camper.

