Offering a charming bunkroom, a separate half bath for the kids and a private master suite, the 2020 Coachmen Freedom Express 326BHDS Liberty Edition is geared for family fun

Warning: Do not show your children the 2020 Coachmen Freedom Express 326BHDS Liberty Edition unless you plan to buy it. The kids will be so wowed by the colorful bunk room in this trailer that they’ll beg you to get one immediately. Luckily, there are plenty of features that will please parents, too.

A Bunkroom Kids Will Adore

The rear bunkroom is definitely a standout in the 326BHDSLE. The most noticeable feature is the multicolored climbing wall leading to the extra-wide 42-by-74-inch bunk. What kid wouldn’t want to scramble up?

Across the room, a smaller 30-by-74-inch gas-strutted flip-up bunk tops a convertible space below. A modular sofa and table arrangement can be used as a small dinette or sleeping space; with the table removed, the sofa cubes fold out into mattress pads. Here, again, a pop of color adds a fun touch. Generous wardrobes fill the surrounding walls.

Nearby, a separate half bath offers a sink, toilet, medicine cabinet and linen closet. An embedded laundry hamper shows Coachmen is clearly paying attention to the details families can utilize.

Private Master Bedroom

At the front of the trailer, the master bedroom furnishes a 60-by-80-inch queen bed topped by a large window, which fills the room with light during the day (a roller shade ensures darkness and privacy when needed). One unique feature is a storage space that connects to the neighboring bathroom, complete with another embedded laundry hamper.

Family Gathering Space

With a dinette and sofa, the midship living space has room for everyone. Unlike many trailers, the 326BHDSLE puts the seating in a door-side slide. This allows for the large dinette window to look out on the campsite’s patio area. An entertainment center and electric fireplace are situated directly across from the sofa.

The kitchen has small touches that are sure to be appreciated, including the 8-cubic-foot refrigerator, a glass top for the three-burner stove, and a residential-style solid-surface countertop, complete with a matching cover for the stainless-steel sink. A large floor-to-ceiling pantry is just steps away. Extra-high 81-inch ceilings and abundant windows add to the roominess.

Exterior Highlights

The 326BHDSLE has a sleek exterior with smooth, gleaming-white Lami-Lux 1000 fiberglass walls. The large exterior kitchen really shines, thanks to the removable Coleman stove, built-in storage and generously sized refrigerator.

Measuring nearly 37 feet, the 326BHDSLE is a lengthy trailer, but it tows smoothly, thanks to the spread-axle system, which reduces sway and aids with weight distribution. The trailer has an unloaded weight rating (UVW) of 8,054 pounds and a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of 10,420 pounds, allowing for well over 2,000 pounds of cargo.

For a family looking for a fun travel trailer, the 326BHDSLE has enough bells and whistles to please everyone.

Manufacturer’s Specifications

2020 Coachmen Freedom Express 326BHDS Liberty Edition

Exterior Length: 36′ 11″

Exterior Width: 8′

Interior Height: 6′ 9″

Exterior Height: 10’ 9″

Freshwater Capacity: 49 gal.

Black-Water Capacity: 33 gal.

Gray-Water Capacity: 66 gal.

LP-Gas Capacity: 10 gal.

UVW: 8,054 lbs.

Hitch Weight: 1,040 lbs.

Axle Weight: 7,014 lbs.

GVWR: 10,420 lbs.

MSRP, Base: $34,275

www.coachmenrv.com

With her small bunkhouse travel trailer in tow, Kerri Cox has traveled near and far with her husband and two teenage sons, documenting their adventures on her blog, Travels with Birdy. When not on the road, she spends her time teaching and writing. Her words and photographs can be found in print and digital publications, including Trailer Life and the Good Sam Club Blog.