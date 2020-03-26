Jayco, a subsidiary of Thor Industries and manufacturer of towable and motorized recreational vehicles, has donated two RVs to a local health-care facility and one for use by area first responders in an effort to help with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indiana’s South Bend Clinic received two 45-foot, 8-inch Seismic 4125 fifth-wheel toy haulers from Jayco to serve as additional space for pediatric immunizations outside of the clinic with the goal of keeping kids safe. Toy haulers provide the space needed, as well as the ability to easily ventilate the trailer by opening up the rear ramp door. The RVs are set up and ready to receive patients at the clinic.

Upon receiving the toy haulers, Kelly Macken-Marble, chief executive officer for the South Bend Clinic, said, “This really is a game-changer for us. The donation of these two units will help keep our teams and patients as safe as possible.”

Jayco donated a third toy hauler to the Middlebury, Indiana, Fire Department to use as a quarantine space should firefighters become infected by the virus.

“These are unprecedented times, but we’re all in this together,” said Derald Bontrager, president and chief executive officer for Jayco. “We value and appreciate what our health-care workers and first responders are going to be doing for our community over the coming weeks and want to help them during this time of great need.”