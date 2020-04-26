Keystone introduces Super SolarFlex, an industry-first solar and lithium-battery energy system, as a factory-installed option on Montana fifth-wheels

Keystone RV’s Montana fifth-wheel division, in cooperation with Dragonfly Energy, recently announced an industry-first factory-installed solar and lithium-battery system capable of replacing a generator.

Called Super SolarFlex, the off-grid package consists of a pre-engineered and assembled case that contains two Dragonfly Energy GC3 lithium packs (510 amp-hours total), applicable electronics and a 3,000-watt inverter. Roof-mounted solar panels supply more than 1,000 watts of power to the system, routed through a 60-amp controller.

The lithium packs, which are heated to allow cold-weather use, can be doubled in the aftermarket, allowing 1,020 amp-hours of energy. Lithium packs weigh 80 percent less than equivalent lead-acid batteries and provide two to three times the usable power, according to Dragonfly.

The system’s 3,000-watt Magnum Hybrid inverter-charger features a 50-amp pass-through, powering the entire fifth-wheel, regardless of the energy source. The Montana is also equipped with Coleman-Mach’s new soft-start air conditioners, allowing one to run off the inverter system.

Available as an option on all new Keystone Montana fifth-wheels, the Super SolarFlex package adds $19,500 to the purchase price.

www.keystonerv.com

Chris Dougherty is technical editor of Trailer Life and MotorHome. Chris is an RVDA/RVIA certified technician and a lifelong RVer, including 10 years living full time in an RV. He and his wife make their home in Massachusetts and hit the road in their heavy-duty truck towing their travel trailer every chance they get.