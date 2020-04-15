Lance Travel Trailer Winner

Last fall RV enthusiast Pam Gaudreau attended the 67th California RV Show in Fontana and entered the sweepstakes to win a Lance 1475 travel trailer. Little did she ever dream of becoming the winner. Getting the thrilling phone call last December that she’d won the brand-new 2020 ultralight trailer valued at more than $30,000 was one of the best calls she’s received, she said.

Pam and her husband, Mario, attended the California RV Show at the Auto Club Speedway to look at different trailers to buy for their new lifestyle. The Upland couple had a toy-box trailer that Mario had custom-built in 2000, but they sold it several years ago because it no longer fit their needs. Mario had retired and the couple wanted to enjoy camping with friends and family and decided that a trailer would be a good choice. Seeing the display for the Lance trailer sweepstakes, Pam decided to complete the form.

The Gaudreaus picked up their brand-new 1475 in March 2020 at Richards Boat and RV Center in Lancaster. Said Pam, “The Lance has so many more great features than our previous toy box. It has a full kitchen with a beautiful sink, refrigerator and cooking stove!” The trailer definitely meets the Gaudreau’s needs as they have camping plans in the works, starting with an outing to a nearby RV park in San Clemente, California. “The trailer is a perfect size, it’s easy for my husband to tow and easy to park at a campsite,” stated Pam with a big smile.

This year’s California RV Show is scheduled for October 2 to 11, 2020. More than 1,000 RVs will be on display to walk through, plus there will be live entertainment and food in a family-friendly environment. And another Lance travel trailer will be up for grabs! Congratulations to Pam and Mario!