REV Group Extends Repair Coverage for RV Owners

REV Group, Inc., manufacturer of industry-leading specialty vehicle brands, announced its recreation brands have each issued a warranty extension, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lance Camper, Fleetwood RV, American Coach, Holiday Rambler, Monaco, Renegade RV and Midwest Automotive Designs are providing 60 days of extended-warranty goodwill repair coverage to their owners with limited warranties that are expiring in March, April and May 2020.

This extended goodwill repair coverage will provide all the same benefits under the terms of the original express limited warranty. Any requests for repairs under this extended coverage will be honored through July 31, 2020.

“In these unprecedented times, we recognize that the state-issued stay-at-home orders may make it difficult to get to warranty service appointments or visit a dealer for warranty repairs,” said Tony Besasie, chief marketing officer for REV Group, Inc. “We place high value on the measures needed to protect our employees, customers and communities, while we also want to ensure that all our customers receive the full benefit of their limited warranty.

“REV Group’s recreation brands are committed to taking every action required to help owners protect their well-being while ensuring they enjoy all the benefits to which their RV purchase entitles them,” Besasie continued. “We want our customers to be assured they can count on us to be there for them until they are back on the road.”

REV Group’s recreation brands continue to provide parts and technical support to dealers and customers; however, customers are advised to call prior to dealer visits due to the constantly evolving COVID-19 pandemic.