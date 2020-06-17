With an inviting floorplan in warm tones and double-over-double bunks, East to West’s Silver Lake 27K2D has room for kith and kin

East to West, a newer division of Forest River, caters to family with its travel-trailer line highlighting comfortable sitting and sleeping arrangements. One of five bunk models, the company’s two-entry 34-foot, 4-inch Silver Lake 27K2D can sleep up to nine to accommodate a big, happy family who enjoys making room for overnight guests.

Stepping inside the silver-and-gray aluminum-sided trailer through the front entry, you’re greeted with a warm-toned interior with ample shaker-style cabinets and a white swirled kitchen counter. A large flush-floor slideout houses the dinette, three-seater jackknife sofa and large windows, expanding the room into light, spacious living. The sofa, which makes into a bed, houses secret storage under the skirt panel.

Two-toned back cushions are on opposite sides of a 4-foot-long two-post dinette table, and drawers on roller glides reside under the bench seats. The wood-look linoleum floor in staggered brown and gray colors is free of registers, which are mounted in the cabinetry to distribute heat from the 35,000-Btu furnace. A 15,000-Btu air conditioner features quick cooling. Floor-accent lights line the base of the kitchen’s cabinets.

The farmhouse-style stainless-steel sink with a high-rise faucet and pulldown sprayer is nested in a seamless counter that leaves room for setting down items such as keys and cell phones as you walk through the entry. Cutlery drawers are set in the end of the cabinet to the left of the sink. While facing the sink, you have a view out the large kitchen window so you can see who has come knocking on the door.

A microwave, three-burner cooktop with black cast-iron grate and 22-inch oven are centered between the sink and an 8-cubic-foot refrigerator with a woodgrain panel to match the Gander Gray decor. A floor-to-ceiling pantry can hold food to feed the masses.

At the aft end of the 27K2D are double-over-double bunkbeds with 300-pound weight capacities, each with a window, USB ports and 120-volt AC outlet. A privacy curtain closes them off from the living room.

Sharing the rear of the trailer is the bathroom with its own entrance from the outside. A shower with tub is great for bathing the kiddos. Other niceties include an oversized sink, electric ceiling fan and a mirrored medicine cabinet with an easy-pull handle.

The entertainment center offers an optional 32- or 40-inch Furrion LED TV and a two-zone sound system with Bluetooth and HDMI connectivity that extends to a pair of marine-grade exterior speakers. The entertainment wall shares the space with a solid-wood door leading into the bedroom with its walk-around 72-by-80-inch king bed. Strut-lifted storage is under the 9-inch inner spring mattress, and wardrobes, USB ports and 120-volt AC outlets are on each side.

Plentiful storage continues outside with a lighted pass-through in front and another streetside compartment accessed from inside under the bottom bunk. There’s a docking station with outside sprayer, city water, satellite and cable hookups. The dual-axle 27K2D has an enclosed and heated underbelly, a seamless walkable roof with a 12-year warranty and a black-tank flush, and is solar-ready.

Family time can be enjoyed under the 15-foot power awning with LED lights. The Silver Lake 27K2D is sold exclusively at Gander RV & Outdoors and select Camping World stores.

Manufacturer’s Specifications

East to West Silver Lake 27K2D

Exterior Length: 34’ 4”

Exterior Width: 8’

Interior Height: 6’ 9”

Exterior Height: 11’

Freshwater Cap.: 55 gal.

Black-Water Cap.: 30 gal.

Gray-Water Cap.: 60 gal.

LP-Gas Cap.: 10 gal.

UVW: 6,835 lbs.

Hitch Weight: 785 lbs.

GVWR: 9,585 lbs.

MSRP, Base: $32,425

Trailer Life Managing Editor Donya Carlson grew up camping with her family in Southern California and loves spending time hiking, mountain biking, motorcycling, snowboarding and just about anything else outdoors. Before joining the Trailer Life and MotorHome team, she served as managing editor of Rider, a magazine for motorcycle enthusiasts.

Online RV Buyers’ Guide

For information on new and used towable RVs, including specs, floorplans and photos, visit Trailer Life’s online RV Buyers’ Guide at rvbg.trailerlife.com. The search tool has model-year-specific details on RVs going back to 2003. Searches can be done by length, price and manufacturer, as well as model year.