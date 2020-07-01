Rugged, nimble and intrepid like its namesake, the new Ibex bunkhouse trailer is ready for an adventurous family of five

Named for a sure-footed mountain goat, the 2021 Forest River Ibex 19MBH is ready to go wherever the road leads, even beyond where the pavements ends. With 13 inches of ground clearance, 15-inch aluminum wheels, all-terrain tires and steel wheel wells, the Ibex 19MBH is off-road ready on the outside, while the inside offers a comfortable living space with a Murphy bed and double bunks.

Thanks to its aluminum-frame construction and Azdel side walls, the 19MBH is lightweight, with a 4,134 unloaded vehicle weight and 7,465-pound gross vehicle weight rating. For a comfortable towing experience, the dual-axle trailer is equipped with an independent suspension system. A heated and enclosed underbelly, enclosed termination system and tank-pad heaters make the Ibex four-season capable.

Innovative Features

Forest River offers an impressive array of upgrades as standard features on the Ibex 19MBH. Buyers won’t have the complicated task of adding solar power since the Ibex comes with a 100-watt solar panel and a 1,000-watt inverter, items rarely included on base models in this class of trailer. Similarly, a battery-disconnect and LP-gas quick-connect are standout conveniences.

Playful exterior graphics hint at some of the Ibex’s fun features. Integrated Rhino Rack RVT tracks make it easy to attach bikes, kayaks and other gear when used with aftermarket gear clips. Instead of customary wall-mounted speakers, a portable Bluetooth JBL Flip 5 can play inside or out.

Comfortable Living

Even without a slideout, the 24-foot, 8-inch Ibex 19MBH has room to sleep five, thanks to a smart use of space. At the front, the Murphy bed converts to a couch for daytime living. Wardrobes, hidden storage compartments and USB charging ports are easily accessible on both sides of the residential 80-by-60-inch queen bed.

At the rear, 44-by-74-inch bunks are tucked into the corner. The bottom bunk flips up to provide storage space accessible through an exterior hatch. Those traveling with pets will find this a comfortable place to stash a small crate or dog bed.

The midship area hosts a small dinette, which converts to a single bed. Across the aisle, the kitchen offers a 6-cubic-foot refrigerator and a two-burner cooktop. Instead of wasting space with a microwave and an oven, the trailer comes with a convection microwave, combining the cooking abilities of both.

The bathroom features a stand-up shower, and has ample counter and cabinet space, with substantial room for towels and toiletries. A central vacuum system is a welcome inclusion that makes cleanup easier. The adventure-ready Ibex 19MBH has a starting price of $31,885.

Manufacturer’s Specifications

2021 Forest River Ibex 19MBH

Exterior Length: 24′ 8″

Exterior Width: 7′ 4″

Interior Height: 6′ 6″

Exterior Height: 9′ 8″

Freshwater Cap.: 30 gal.

Black-Water Cap.: 30 gal.

Gray-Water Cap.: 30 gal.

LP-Gas Cap.: 10 gal.

UVW: 4,134 lbs.

Hitch Weight: 465 lbs.

Axle Weight: 3,669 lbs.

GVWR: 7,465 lbs.

MSRP, Base: $31,885

forestriverinc.com/rvs/travel-trailers/ibex

