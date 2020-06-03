Maximizing sleeping and seating space while maintaining a small footprint, the Jay Feather X23B hybrid camping trailer lets you rough it in style.

You might expect to be roughing it with a hybrid trailer, but that’s not the case with the 2020 Jayco Jay Feather X23B. Borrowing from its luxurious Eagle line, Jayco has modernized the 2020 Jay Feather lineup with the trendy Modern Farmhouse interior-decor package.

Featuring whitewashed cabinetry and flooring with coffee-colored accents, the Modern Farmhouse decor feels fresh and bright. Those seeking a more traditional look with darker woods can opt for the Cashmere Cottage interior.

Optimizing Floor Space

Stepping into the X23B, you’ll be struck by how large this 24-foot, 5-inch trailer feels. Normally, beds would take up much of the living space, but a hybrid allows for those to be located on the extendable tent ends instead.

Pushing the beds outside leaves a large gathering space inside. With a plush three-cushion couch and a U-shaped dinette that extends across the entire width of the trailer, you can easily seat up to eight people. The couch is in a slideout, which further opens up the interior, as do the many windows.

The X23B packs in a fully functioning kitchen, offering a dual sink with a high-rise faucet, a three-burner recessed stove and a 6-cubic-foot refrigerator. For a trailer this size, an impressive amount of storage surrounds these appliances, including upper and lower cabinets, drawers and a floor-to-ceiling pantry.

All About the Beds

The X23B features two extendable tent ends, covered by Jayco DuraTek water-repellent-vinyl material. The vacuum-bonded platforms easily open and close, and they hold over 1,000 pounds of weight. The front bed is slightly larger, at 60 by 76 inches, while the rear bed is 58 by 76 inches. Both beds are flanked by zippered windows and have Teddy Bear mattresses. Add the optional heated bed mats to stay toasty warm on cool nights.

Exterior Amenities

The interior isn’t the only thing to get a redesign in the 2020 Jay Feather lineup. The X23B features a sleek white and gray fiberglass exterior and new graphics. The eye-catching front cap has LED lighting for extra sparkle.

Nitrogen-filled Goodyear radial tires come standard. Other amenities include the keyed-alike lock system and a quick-connect LP-gas port. Large aluminum stairs and a folding grab handle make entries and exits more secure.

Though packed with features and amenities, the X23B has a dry weight of 4,380 pounds and a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of 5,500 pounds, making it towable by many full-size SUVs and small trucks.

Manufacturer’s Specifications

2020 Jayco Jay Feather X23B

Exterior Length: 24′ 5″

Exterior Width: 8′

Interior Height: 6′ 6″

Exterior Height: 10′ 4″ with A/C

Freshwater Cap.: 42 gal.

Black-Water Cap.: 30.5 gal.

Gray-Water Cap.: 22.5 gal.

LP-Gas Cap.: 10 gal.

UVW: 4,380 lbs.

Hitch Weight: 485 lbs.

Axle Weight: 3,395 lbs.

GVWR: 5,500 lbs.

MSRP, Base: $31,373

www.jayco.com

