Find adventure on the road and off the grid, with or without kids, with the 2021 Winnebago Hike H215HS, a unique midsize camping trailer targeted to outdoor enthusiasts

Winnebago is making a splash in the off-the-road, off-the-grid, ready-for-adventure market with its 2021 Hike lineup, a new brand it launched last year. Offering modern styling, a unique exterior storage system and special features for rugged travels, the Hike is designed to appeal to outdoor enthusiasts.

Two Hike models have room for four: the 20-foot, 7½-inch H172BH and the 25-foot H215HS. The H215HS offers a dedicated queen bed for the adults and a convertible dinette for the kids to sleep on, but adults get the convertible bed in the H172BH and the kids enjoy rear bunks. From the grownups’ perspective, this makes the H215HS a more appealing option. Once the kids move on and leave home, this adaptable floorplan makes the perfect couple’s trailer, with no wasted space for bunks.

Amped-Up Exterior Features

The first thing you might notice when looking at the H215HS is the exoskeleton, which lines the fiberglass front, roof and rear with powder-coated metal racks. This system is built for hauling all manner of kayaks, bikes and other toys. Add Thule racks or use cords to secure your gear, which is well within reach, thanks to the built-in step platforms. An additional storage box on the tongue hides LP-gas cylinders and more.

The H215HS travels off the beaten path, thanks to its 15-inch off-road tires, sturdy fenders and lifted axles. Offset wheels add stability. The relatively nimble 7,400-pound gross vehicle weight rating allows for more than 3,000 pounds of cargo capacity.

For off-the-grid camping, the H215HS comes prepped for solar and has large fresh-, gray- and black-water tanks. Extreme-weather foil wrapping helps the H215BH maintain a comfortable temperature.

Sleek Interior

With a nod to European styling, the H215HS feels streamlined, bright and chic. Don’t let the appearance fool you, though. Even inside, adventurers will feel at home, thanks to the sturdy, water-resistant flooring, borrowed from the marine industry.

Light-colored woods and walls contrast with sleek gun-metal cabinetry. The galley is located along a slideout wall and is complemented by an outside kitchen. Ample storage cabinets can be found in the kitchen, bathroom and rear bedroom, a feature families will appreciate in this midsize trailer.

With room for the family and smart interior and exterior features, the H215HS is a welcome addition to the Winnebago lineup, with a base price starting at $32,162.

Manufacturer’s Specifications

2021 Winnebago Hike H215HS

Exterior Length: 25′ ½”

Exterior Width: 7′ 9″

Interior Height: 6′ 5″

Exterior Height: 10′ 2″

Freshwater Cap.: 37 gal.

Black-Water Cap.: 25 gal.

Gray-Water Cap.: 43 gal.

LP-Gas Cap.: 5 gal.

UVW: 4,360 pounds

Hitch Weight: 660 pounds

Axle Weight (2): 3,700 pounds

GVWR: 7,400 pounds

MSRP, Base: $32,162

www.winnebago.com/models/product/hike

With her small bunkhouse travel trailer in tow, Kerri Cox has traveled near and far with her husband and two teenage sons, documenting their adventures on her blog, Travels with Birdy. When not on the road, she spends her time teaching and writing. Her words and photographs can be found in print and digital publications, including Trailer Life and the Good Sam Club Blog.