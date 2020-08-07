Family Time: Venture RV SportTrek ST342VMB

A private mini bunk room and spacious living space make the 2020 Venture RV SportTrek ST342VMB a smart choice for families.

Venture RV describes its SportTrek line as “user-inspired designed.” The 2020 Venture SportTrek ST342VMB delivers on this promise by offering all the comforts of home in a 37-foot, 11-inch package. Families who travel frequently or full time will appreciate the residential features and roomy living space offered in this unit.

Room to Work and Play

Buyers can select from three layouts in the ST342VMB. One offers a traditional sofa and bench-seat dinette. Another replaces the sofa with a theater seating option (complete with heating and massage functions). The third choice is Venture RV’s unique King-U Dinette, which provides an extra-long sectional-style sofa with a table that can be tucked away or used for dining.

Dual opposing slides truly expand the living area, making it roomy enough for a big family to gather and to welcome guests. Across from the seating, the ST342VMB has a flashy entertainment center, complete with an electric fireplace and 40-inch HD LED television.

The rear wall features rarely seen amenities, starting with a dedicated desk space, something sure to be appreciated by anyone who is working or schooling while on the road. Nearby, a beverage center features a small refrigerator/wine chiller and a countertop that can be a dedicated coffee-prep station.

The most notable aspect of the kitchen is the center island, which greatly expands the workspace. A deep, double-wide sink, with a roll-top drying rack, anchors the island. Tons of hardwood cabinets surround the kitchen, which has a floor-to-ceiling pantry, an extra-deep pot and pan storage drawer, and a large hutch, alongside the traditional appliances.

Separate Sleeping Spaces

The private mid-trailer bunk room is another stand-out feature of the ST342VMB. Inside, you’ll find a pair of 29-by-74-inch beds, a storage wardrobe and an entertainment center. Locating the bunks here instead of at the rear leaves the back end open for panoramic windows in the living space.

The main bedroom features a 60-by-80-inch residential queen bed and deep wardrobes. A padded headboard and faux-wood wall design cozy up the space.

The SportTrek’s Exterior

Linear graphics and a monochromatic color system, topped with blue LED lighting on the front cap, give the ST342VMB a modern appearance. Features like the undermount spare tire, pass-through storage with motion lighting, and Flip-Up Solid Steps are sure to please. To haul bikes or extra gear, add the optional rear cargo tray.

With all of this space and included amenities, the ST342VMB weighs in at up to 10,835 pounds (GVWR) and retails for $39,155.

Manufacturer’s Specifications

SportTrek ST 342VMB

Exterior Length 37’11”

Exterior Width 96”

Interior Height 82”

Exterior Height 11’6”

Freshwater Capacity 51 lbs.

Black-Water Capacity 32 lbs.

Gray-Water Capacity 64 lbs.

LP-Gas Capacity 40 lbs.

UVW 7,970 lbs.

Hitch Weight 870 lbs.

Axle Weight 7,100 lbs.

GVWR 10,835 lbs.

MSRP, Base $39,155

www.venture-rv.com

With her small bunkhouse travel trailer in tow, Kerri Cox has traveled near and far with her husband and two teenage sons, documenting their adventures on her blog, Travels with Birdy. When not on the road, she spends her time teaching and writing. Her words and photographs can be found in print and digital publications, including Trailer Life and the Good Sam Club Blog.