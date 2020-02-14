With a built-in bathroom and kitchenette, the new HCT is a step up from Happier Camper’s smaller HC1 but is still retro-stylish and easy to tow

Southern California’s Happier Camper made a splash in 2015 with its cute-as-a-button HC1 trailer. With a 10-foot shell and overall length of 13 feet, the molded-fiberglass HC1 tips the scales at just 1,100 pounds (dry) and turns heads with its modern-retro style.

This year Happier Camper rolled out a roomier model that is equally eye-catching and still towable by many commonly owned cars, minivans and SUVs. With a 14-foot shell and 17-foot length, the Happier Camper Traveler — HCT for short — weighs 1,800 pounds (dry) and has a 3,500-pound gross vehicle weight rating.

Like its smaller sibling, the HCT features a modular-furniture system that can be rearranged to suit the owner’s needs. Beyond the convertible seating, dining and sleeping space, and a portable-sink module, all of which can be taken outdoors, the HCT has a built-in bathroom and kitchenette. A water heater comes standard, and internal fresh- and gray-water tanks hold 5 gallons each. Several power choices and solar packages are offered.

The fun and functional HCT is built from a durable double-hulled fiberglass shell. Accent colors come in a rainbow of options starting with red, blue, green, turquoise, silver, sand and sage.

Manufacturer's Specifications

2020 Happier Camper Traveler

Exterior Length: 17′

Exterior Width: 6′ 5″

Exterior Height: 8′

Interior Height: 6′ 7″

Freshwater Capacity: 5 gal.

Gray-Water Capacity: 5 gal.

UVW: 1,800 lbs.

Hitch Weight: 220 lbs.

GVWR: 3,500 lbs.

MSRP, Base: $44,950

www.happiercamper.com