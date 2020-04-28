Built like luxury fifth-wheels, Highland Ridge’s Open Range full-profile travel trailers have everything RVers need to own the outdoors, starting with an exterior fridge, griddle and sink

Exterior kitchen in Open Range 322RLS travel trailerHere at Highland Ridgeour full-profile Open Range travel trailers give you all the amenities you would find in a luxury fifth-wheel without the stairs and lost truck bed.

This lineup has unique features such as a PVC roofing membrane with a 15-year/non-prorated warranty, linoleum throughout the main living areas and flush-floor slides that are taller and deeper than industry standards.

We’re also proud to offer RidgeLINK™ — Bluetooth control of slides, awnings, lighting and power stabilizer jacks. All these features make for easy maintenance and pet-friendly camping.

Looking toward back couch and window in Open Range 322RLS travel trailer

Kitchen island in Open Range 322RLS travel trailerSpecifications list for Open Range 332RLS travel trailerPictured here is our 2020 Open Range 322RLS. Along with all the above features, this rear-living floorplan boasts a large front bedroom with a king-bed option and full front wardrobe with washer-dryer prep. The kitchen has a large single-basin sink with a high-rise pull-down faucet, large range and oven, and, along with generous storage, offers the option for a 21-cubic-foot refrigerator.

With an exterior kitchen and TV prep, the 322RLS is perfect for entertaining outdoors. Cooking a great meal for your crew is easy with the griddle cooktop, refrigerator, sink and storage cabinet. Our full-profile Open Range travel trailers have everything you need to own the outdoors.

Bathroom and king size bed in Open Range 322RLS travel trailer

Floorplan illustration for Open Range 332RLS travel trailer

www.highlandridgerv.com

RELATED ARTICLESMore from Trailerlife

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here