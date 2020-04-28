Built like luxury fifth-wheels, Highland Ridge’s Open Range full-profile travel trailers have everything RVers need to own the outdoors, starting with an exterior fridge, griddle and sink

Here at Highland Ridge, our full-profile Open Range travel trailers give you all the amenities you would find in a luxury fifth-wheel without the stairs and lost truck bed.

This lineup has unique features such as a PVC roofing membrane with a 15-year/non-prorated warranty, linoleum throughout the main living areas and flush-floor slides that are taller and deeper than industry standards.

We’re also proud to offer RidgeLINK™ — Bluetooth control of slides, awnings, lighting and power stabilizer jacks. All these features make for easy maintenance and pet-friendly camping.

Pictured here is our 2020 Open Range 322RLS. Along with all the above features, this rear-living floorplan boasts a large front bedroom with a king-bed option and full front wardrobe with washer-dryer prep. The kitchen has a large single-basin sink with a high-rise pull-down faucet, large range and oven, and, along with generous storage, offers the option for a 21-cubic-foot refrigerator.

With an exterior kitchen and TV prep, the 322RLS is perfect for entertaining outdoors. Cooking a great meal for your crew is easy with the griddle cooktop, refrigerator, sink and storage cabinet. Our full-profile Open Range travel trailers have everything you need to own the outdoors.

www.highlandridgerv.com