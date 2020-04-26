Time for a new travel trailer? Here’s an intriguing selection of the latest models to try on for size

With the RV industry making huge strides in development and production, we are seeing great changes in travel trailer offerings and the related target markets. Trends are shifting toward trailers with more versatility, luxury and technology, whether it is the simple addition of LED lighting and USB ports or completely integrated control panels and systems that can interface with almost every function of a trailer and be operated remotely by a smartphone app. There’s something to be said for the convenience of changing the heat or air-conditioning setting from the comfort of your bed. This level of convenience is now available on many models.

Product managers are also getting more adept at listening to customer feedback, and it shows in many of the styles, options and amenities included in new travel trailers. Changing demographics of the people buying travel trailers are also influencing the design and outfitting of features. For instance, new models are being released that specifically target younger, more mobile campers who want a trailer they can spend more time in, rather than the traditional weekend RVers that previously dominated the market.

The bottom line on choosing the right trailer is being able to identify what things are most important to you and your family and how you plan to use the trailer. Among the considerations, aside from price, are how many people the trailer can accommodate, the average length of time allocated for trips and the level of comfort you require (which may differ from what you want), not to mention the capability of the tow vehicle.

Factor in things like location of the bathroom, shower versus tub, number of beds, kitchen size, storage space, ease of service and optional equipment like an outdoor kitchen, and you can come up with a long list of things to look for when shopping for a travel trailer. Experienced RVers typically have a pretty good handle on what works and doesn’t, but newcomers to the trailer experience can be overwhelmed by the sheer number of brands and models.

Another major consideration is the climate at your destinations. If your travels will take you from mild to harsh conditions throughout the seasons, then an all-weather package may be in order with things like heated holding tanks and underbelly, higher-Btu heating and air-conditioning systems, and overall better insulation.

Although we can’t come close to covering every new model, presented on the pages that follow are 22 of the latest entries with some of the newest layouts, features and technologies. Whatever your needs, there’s a manufacturer sure to have a model and floorplan that fits.

Northwood Nash 29S

Northwood’s most spacious sub-33-foot travel trailer, the Nash 29S has accommodations for up to 10, starting with a walk-around queen bed and double-over-double bunks. The large slideout houses a jackknife sofa and a U-shaped dinette, and gives the 29S a much larger feel when extended.

The bunks, situated at the back of the trailer, each has its own window. The base of the lower bunk has two huge drawers for storing kids’ clothes, gear and toys. The large peninsula kitchen also offers plenty of storage with a pantry and lots of cupboards and drawers. The bathroom is likewise family- friendly with a full-size tub, a porcelain toilet and an exterior entry door that helps keep dirt and debris from being tracked into the living area.

Outside, the 29S features a smooth polyurethane-laminated fiberglass exterior set atop an independently certified off-road-capable chassis for rugged reliability. There’s a roof rack and ladder, rear hitch receiver for a cargo carrier or bike rack, a diamond-plate stone guard to protect the front cap from road debris, and heated and enclosed holding tanks in the underbelly.

Available options include a 3.6-kilowatt LP-gas generator (the 29S comes prepped for it), a 32-inch 12-volt DC television, a slide topper, a bumper-mounted barbecue grill and dual-pane windows. The 29S has a claimed cargo capacity of nearly 3,000 pounds, so there’s room to load up.

Exterior Length: 32′ 4″

Exterior Width: 8′

Interior Height: 6′ 6″

Exterior Height: 11′ 4″

Freshwater Cap.: 40 gal.

Black-Water Cap.: 35 gal.

Gray-Water Cap.: 40 gal.

LP-Gas Cap.: 14 gal.

UVW: 7,054 lbs.

Hitch Weight: 548 lbs.

GVWR: 10,000 lbs.

MSRP, Base: $38,258

www.northwoodmfg.com

Jayco Jay Flight 31MLS

Jayco continues to take special orders through an authorized Jayco dealer, and the all-new Jay Flight 31MLS offers a wide variety of options, accessories and finishes to complement its long list of standard features.

With theater seats in one of two living-area slideouts and a large entertainment center and electric fireplace in the opposing slide, occupants have an optimal viewing angle of the LED TV. The couch, adjacent to the theater seating, can be substituted for an optional sofa bed to accommodate more people comfortably.

The gourmet rear kitchen offers abundant counter space, overhead cabinets, a huge walk-in pantry, stainless-steel appliances and an 8-cubic-foot refrigerator. Up front, the master bedroom has a walkaround residential queen mattress and a barn-door entry to the sizable bathroom with a stand-up shower.

Outside, there’s an exterior shower and a camp kitchen with a pullout stove, cabinets and a mini-fridge, along with a 12-foot awning. Optional 50-amp service and prep for a second air conditioner let you tailor the trailer to your needs.

The 31MLS rides on Goodyear Endurance tires and is equipped with Dexter axles and Nev-R-Adjust brakes. The optional JayCommand Control System provides control for many RV functions right from a smartphone.

Exterior Length: 35′ 5″

Exterior Width: 8′

Interior Height: 6′ 9″

Exterior Height: 11′ 2″

Freshwater Cap.: 80 gal.

Black-Water Cap.: 39 gal.

Gray-Water Cap. (2): 78 gal.

LP-Gas Cap.: 14 gal.

UVW: 7,925 lbs.

Hitch Weight: 1,045 lbs.

GVWR: 10,250 lbs.

MSRP, Base: $40,427

www.jayco.com

Grand Design Imagine 3100RD

Modeled after one of Grand Design’s most popular fifth-wheel floorplans, the Imagine 3100RD is open and airy, and features a spacious living area that can accommodate lots of people with theater seats and a pair of rear slideouts with comfy trifold sofas that easily convert to beds.

Adding to the open-concept feel are an abundance of windows and a freestanding table-and-chair set that has a clear line of sight to the huge 50-inch flat-screen TV. The 6-foot, 9-inch ceiling height gives taller folks the freedom to move around without crouching or ducking.

The modular kitchen features a separate sink and food-prep areas, a pull-up counter extension and lots of cabinet space, along with an 8-cubic-foot refrigerator and a large pantry with a full-size door. A pullout pet dish is a nice touch for RVers who take their furry friends along.

Luxury features like a 30-by-36-inch walk-in shower with a skylight, walk-around queen-size bed, porcelain toilet and a 48-inch electric fireplace make the Imagine 3100RD a great choice for owners who spend as much time inside their RV as outside.

A 15,000-Btu roof air conditioner (prewired and framed for a second 13,500-Btu unit), a 35,000-Btu furnace, large pass-through storage, oversize holding tanks and a 19-foot power awning should fit the needs of even the most discerning buyer.

Exterior Length: 35′ 11″

Exterior Width: 8′

Interior Height: 6′ 9″

Exterior Height: 11′ 2″

Freshwater Cap.: 52 gal.

Black-Water Cap.: 45 gal.

Gray-Water Cap.: 90 gal.

LP-Gas Cap.: 10 gal.

UVW: 7,778 lbs.

Hitch Weight: 791 lbs.

GVWR: 9,495 lbs.

MSRP, Base: $43,303

www.granddesignrv.com

KZ Connect C261RKK

A midsize model from KZ’s lightweight travel trailer line, the Connect C261RKK has a wide array of features. The C261RKK is a single-slide model with a full rear kitchen and an open living area that is ideal for entertaining, relaxing and just hanging out.

Inside, the trailer is bright and airy, with Pearl or Cream decor and solid maple details. The kitchen rises to the occasion with a huge walk-in pantry, a large undermount stainless-steel sink with a high-rise spring faucet, a residential microwave, a 22-inch three-burner range and an 8-cubic-foot refrigerator. A pair of large plastic pullout bins under each of the dinette benches supplies extra storage.

In the living area, an oversize 70-inch jackknife sofa bed faces the three-zone entertainment center that features a multimedia soundbar and Bluetooth connectivity. The walkaround queen bed in the master bedroom has storage underneath, and the bathroom, with two entrances, is roomy.

Under the 16-foot awning, a mini-fridge, pantry and slide-out griddle equip the outside kitchen. In back a flip-down metal cargo-and-spare-tire carrier combo and ladder are standard equipment. Flip-up solid aluminum steps, a Furrion rear camera, solar prep and an exterior shower are standard. The list of options includes a 30-inch electric fireplace, radiant-heating package, and the Platinum Package with a fiberglass front cap and pillow-top mattress.

Exterior Length: 31′ 3″

Exterior Width: 8′

Interior Height: 6′ 6″

Exterior Height: 10′ 8″

Freshwater Cap.: 40 gal.

Black-Water Cap.: 32 gal.

Gray-Water Cap.: 64 gal.

LP-Gas Cap.: 10 gal.

UVW: 6,250 lbs.

Hitch Weight: 660 lbs.

GVWR: 7,330 lbs.

MSRP, Base: $31,748

www.kz-rv.com

Heartland North Trail 29BHP

The North Trail 29BHP is a traditionally styled bunkhouse trailer aimed squarely at families. With the standard queen bed in the master, a convertible dinette, an overstuffed residential sofa bed and queen-size bunks, there’s sleeping space for nine. A three-zone AM/FM/CD/DVD player system keeps the whole crew entertained.

The extended-length single slide houses the booth-style dinette and sofa bed, and provides lots of room when open and bathroom access when closed, a real convenience when taking a break while on the road. An 8-cubic-foot double-door refrigerator and stainless-steel double-basin sink with a pullout faucet are standouts in the kitchen.

Other standard features include a one-piece TPO walkable roof, a heated and enclosed undercarriage and holding tanks, finished interior of the pass-through storage, LED-lit 19-foot power awning, gas/electric 6-gallon quick-recovery water heater, a 30,000-Btu furnace and a 13,5,000-Btu roof-mounted ducted air conditioner.

Options range from an electric fireplace to a traditional table-and-chair set, a pillow-top mattress in the master bedroom, a central vacuum system, porcelain foot-flush toilet, 15,000-Btu A/C upgrade and second A/C option with the 50-amp package. Exterior options include a power A-frame jack and power stabilizers, a bumper-mounted flip-up storage rack and an RVQ grill.

Exterior Length: 33′ 3½”

Exterior Width: 8′ ½”

Interior Height: 6′ 10″

Exterior Height: 11′ 4″

Freshwater Cap.: 45 gal.

Black-Water Cap.: 40 gal.

Gray-Water Cap.: 80 gal.

LP-Gas Cap.: 10 gal.

UVW: 6,818 lbs.

Hitch Weight: 468 lbs.

GVWR: 8,600 lbs.

MSRP, Base: $35,000

www.heartlandrvs.com

The Rest of the Fleet

Airstream Classic 33

Available in twin- and queen-bed models, Airsteam’s Classic 33 combines iconic silver-bullet exterior styling with state-of-the-art interior design, electronics and luxurious amenities. Smart Control Technology allows users to control and monitor almost every aspect of the Classic’s functions and accessories while enjoying the great outdoors.

Exterior Length: 31′ 3″

UVW: 7,788 lbs.

Hitch Weight: 886 lbs.

GVWR: 10,000 lbs.

MSRP, Base: $170,900

www.airstream.com

Cherokee Alpha Wolf 26RB-L

The Alpha Wolf 26RB-L from Forest River’s Cherokee division is a single-slide, rear-bath model that offers all the creature comforts of home with a splash of luxury in its furnishings and finishes. A large entertainment center with an electric fireplace faces the spacious U-shaped dinette and jackknife sofa in the slide, and the rear bathroom has room to spare.

Exterior Length: 32′ 8″

UVW: 6,143 lbs.

Hitch Weight: 720 lbs.

GVWR: 7,720 lbs.

MSRP, Base: $39,424

www.forestriverinc.com

Coachmen Apex Tera 15T

Weighing less than 3,000 pounds (dry), the Apex Tera 15T offers many amenities not found in this weight class, starting with a separate toilet and shower, 6-cubic-foot refrigerator, excellent storage, 50-gallon freshwater tank and a queen bed that doubles as a flip-and-sit bench. The Explore Package adds all-terrain tires, aluminum rims and a front bike rack.

Exterior Length: 18′ 7″

UVW: 2,862 lbs.

Hitch Weight: 396 lbs.:

GVWR: 3,800 lbs.

MSRP, Base: $21,590

www.coachmenrv.com

Coachmen Spirit XTR 2145RBX

The latest entry in Coachmen’s midsize travel trailer line, the Spirit XTR 2145RBX features a new underbed storage system up front that functions like a walk-in closet when the Murphy-style queen bed is raised. The rear bathroom provides ample elbowroom, a U-shaped dinette fills the single slide, and a camp kitchen takes the cooking outdoors.

Exterior Length: 26′ 8″

UVW: 5,016 lbs.:

Hitch Weight: 472 lbs.

GVWR: 6,516 lbs.

MSRP, Base: $25,375

www.coachmenrv.com

Dutchmen Kodiak Ultimate 3221RLSL

At almost 37 feet, the Kodiak Ultimate 3221RLSL is the second longest model in this roundup. Designed to be as functional as it is luxurious, the triple-slide trailer features a kitchen island, an oversize shower, a king bed opposite an electric fireplace and TV hookup in the master bedroom, another fireplace under the entertainment center in the living room, and tons of seating for entertaining family and friends.

Exterior Length: 36′ 11″

UVW: 7,404 lbs.

Hitch Weight: 1,020 lbs.

GVWR: 9,680 lbs.

MSRP, Base: $39,560

www.dutchmen.com

East to West Della Terra 261RB

A major feature of the Della Terra 261RB is the true king-size bed in the master bedroom that will be a hit with anyone who wants to sleep as comfortably while camping as they do at home. In the slideout, overhead cabinets above the sofa and pullout drawers beneath the dinette’s bench seats ramp up the storage space, adding to the kitchen’s spacious pantry closet.

Exterior Length: 30′ 6″

UVW: 6,473 lbs.:

Hitch Weight: 775 lbs.:

GVWR: 8,996 lbs.

MSRP, Base: $32,416

www.easttowestrv.com

Flagstaff Classic 832FLSB

With a floorplan based on a fifth-wheel model, the Classic 832FLSB from Forest River’s Flagstaff division is roomy and boasts features not often seen in a travel trailer. For starters, the master bedroom has a king bed in a slide, washer-dryer prep and its own entry door. Comfortable theater seating faces the rear entertainment center and electric fireplace, and opposing slides house two 60-inch-long sofa beds.

Exterior Length: 36′ 8″

UVW: 9,254 lbs.

Hitch Weight: 1,115 lbs.:

GVWR: 11,115 lbs.

MSRP, Base: $54,829

www.forestriverinc.com

inTech Sol Eclipse

The Sol Eclipse is a retro-looking trailer with an innovative design. Built on an all-aluminum frame that takes full advantage of the space over the A-frame, the Sol Eclipse has a look all its own. Behind its signature panoramic front window is a bright, full kitchen, luxury appointments and a roomy interior not often seen on single-axle trailers. The Rover Package adds an A-frame rack and off-road tires with a 25⁄8-inch lift.

Exterior Length: 17′

UVW: 2,775 lbs.

Hitch Weight: 445 lbs.

GVWR: 3,500 lbs.

MSRP, Base: $30,100

www.intechrv.com

Keystone Passport GT 3400QD

The Passport GT 3400QD is a new Keystone floorplan that features a rear bunkroom slideout with four beds, its own entertainment center and a private rear door so active kids can go in and out all day without traipsing through the trailer. The living room slide hosts a U-shaped dinette and sofa bed, and there’s a private master bedroom up front.

Exterior Length: 38′ 4″

UVW: 7,525 lbs.

Hitch Weight: 845 lbs.

GVWR: 9,640 lbs.

MSRP, Base: $36,243

www.keystonerv.com

Lance 2445

Active families will enjoy the 2445 with its front master suite and rear full-size bunks. The bottom bunk folds up to allow bicycles and other items to be loaded in from the rear access door. With the convertible U-shaped dinette, the 2445 sleeps up to eight. Features include bonded fiberglass and Azdel walls, a one-piece roof and the iN-Command control module.

Exterior Length: 29′ 5″

UVW: 5,525 lbs.

Hitch Weight: 555 lbs.

GVWR: 7,600 lbs.

MSRP, Base: $46,327

www.lancecamper.com

Oliver Legacy Elite II

With its streamlined double-hull fiberglass shell, the Legacy Elite II is designed to be easy to tow and maintain, as well as being all-season capable. The interior exudes

high-end materials and craftsmanship. King- and twin-bed floorplans are available, and both feature full bathrooms and plenty of storage.

Exterior Length: 23′ 6″

UVW: 4,900 lbs.

Hitch Weight: 490 lbs.

GVWR: 7,000 lbs.

MSRP, Base: $55,900

www.olivertraveltrailers.com

Opus OP 15 Hybrid Caravan

If Mad Max had a travel trailer, this would be it. The rugged OP 15 is a hybrid off-road trailer on steroids. With its pop top, rear extension and multiple exterior pullouts, it resembles a Swiss Army knife. From the king-size bed to twin bunks to the wet bath with a toilet and shower, the OP 15 was designed for boondocking in comfort.

Exterior Length: 15′

UVW: 4,960 lbs.

Hitch Weight: 410 lbs.

GVWR: 6,600 lbs.

MSRP, Base: $45,000

www.opuscamper.us

R-Pod 192

The all-new R-Pod 192 from Forest River is incredibly spacious for a trailer just over 22 feet with no slideouts. With a convertible dinette and a queen-size Murphy bed, the 192 can accommodate a small family easily. There’s even a full-size shower, outdoor kitchen and large pass-through storage to make getaways as comfortable as possible.

Exterior Length: 22′ 2″

UVW: 3,449 lbs.

Hitch Weight: 460 lbs.

GVWR: 4,860 lbs.

MSRP, Base: $24,570

www.forestriverinc.com

Salem 29VBUD

Forest River’s Salem 29VBUD (the V stands for Versatile) offers a unique rear bunk room that converts from a playroom during the day, with its own exterior door, to a bedroom with sleeping options for up to four. In the living area, the Versa-Lounge slideout provides multiple eating, sitting and sleeping configurations, along with integrated storage bins.

Exterior Length: 36′ 4″

UVW: 7,728 lbs.

Hitch Weight: 910 lbs.

GVWR: 9,710 lbs.

MSRP, Base: $30,669

www.forestriverinc.com

Starcraft 261BH

The single-slide 261BH has all the creature comforts one would expect and enough space and storage to make longer trips more enjoyable. With a queen bed up front, double-over-double bunks in the rear and the ability to sleep up to 10 people with the jackknife sofa and convertible dinette, the 261BH is an affordable family bunkhouse.

Exterior Length: 30′ 8″

UVW: 5,540 lbs.

Hitch Weight: 685 lbs.

GVWR: 7,500 lbs.

MSRP, Base: $27,968

www.starcraftrv.com

TrailManor 2720QS

The 2720QS is a cross between a pop-up and a conventional travel trailer, allowing it to be easily towed by almost any properly equipped SUV and some crossovers and minivans. With a floorplan that sleeps four and features that rival larger and heavier trailers, the 2720QS has an enclosed bathroom with a shower, tub and all the essentials, and fits in a typical garage.

Exterior Length: 20’/closed, 27’/open

UVW: 3,040 lbs.

Hitch Weight: 392 lbs.

GVWR: 4,250 lbs.

MSRP, Base: $31,100

www.trailmanor.com

Winnebago Hike H215HS

The Hike H215HS is a towable that’s built for going beyond the beaten path, with wide-track axles that pack all the stability of larger trailers in a narrow 6½-foot-wide frame. Designed to accommodate recreational gear with a flexible exoskeleton mounting system, the H215HS has a galley slideout, a pullout camp kitchen and sleeping space for four.

Exterior Length: 25′ ½”

UVW: 4,360 lbs.

Hitch Weight: 660 lbs.

GVWR: 7,400 lbs.

MSRP, Base: $32,162

www.winnebago.com

Residing in West Palm Beach, Florida, Rick A. Diaz is an avid mountain biker, woodworker and former Hollywood, California, custom Harley-Davidson shop owner, as well as a motorcycle and truck journalist. Rick will be taking his fiancée, their two retired racing greyhounds and an Italian greyhound puppy on adventures in their Winnebago Minnie Plus while contributing to Trailer Life.

Online RV Buyers’ Guide

For information on new and used towable RVs, including specs, floorplans and photos, visit Trailer Life’s online RV Buyers’ Guide at rvbg.trailerlife.com. The search tool has model-year-specific details on RVs going back to 2003. Searches can be done by length, price and manufacturer, as well as model year.