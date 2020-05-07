It’s never been easier to buy a new RV from Camping World RV & Outdoors — with enhanced purchase processes that put your safety first

Buying a new or used RV can present some challenges, even in ideal circumstances. From gathering information to selecting a manufacturer and floorplan to financing options to delivery, it’s easy to be overwhelmed by the process. But there’s no reason you should be. While we navigate through these unprecedented times, Camping World RV & Outdoors wants to make the RV purchase process easier than ever, with the safety of its customers the number-one priority. That means you can find your dream RV, tour it, secure financing and have it delivered to your driveway — without ever setting foot in a dealership.

Simply visit rv.campingworld.com, where you’ll find access to more than 36,000 RVs from more than 157 locations nationwide.

Begin by selecting the type of RV. Next, select any additional filters you may want (price point, lengths, number of sleeping positions, etc.) and let the website do your shopping for you. You will be able to make head-to-head comparisons on the most popular brands of RVs from across the country.

Once you have found the RV of your dreams, you can schedule a Virtual Visit, whereby a Camping World representative will walk through the unit and record and describe the details with you. Finance options, service programs and additional add-ons are also available.

Home delivery is available on most RVs sold by Camping World RV & Outdoors. Once the details have been hashed out and the purchase completed, a Camping World representative will deliver your new RV to your driveway (the first 50 miles are free for qualifying units). Simply select an RV with a Home Delivery Badge to learn more.

In addition, from now until June 30, well-qualified buyers require no money down and can enjoy up to 60 days of no payments!

And don’t forget, if you need RV-related products and services, both Camping World RV & Outdoors and Gander RV & Outdoors (www.ganderoutdoors.com) offer Virtual Visits with a personal shopper to ensure you get what you want. Once the purchase has been made, the facilities also offer curbside pickup.

Online RV Buyers’ Guide

For information on new and used towable RVs, including specs, floorplans and photos, visit Trailer Life’s online RV Buyers’ Guide at rvbg.trailerlife.com. The search tool has model-year-specific details on RVs going back to 2003. Searches can be done by length, price and manufacturer, as well as model year.