Road-tripping with a Classic Bean in tow will bring a smile to the face, warmth to the soul and no worries about roof leaks after years of use

Mark Harling is the owner of Sterling ATM, a large custom-fabrication company in Salt Lake City, which is also the home of Bean Trailer company. “The reason we started building Bean trailers is my wife and I couldn’t find a teardrop that would withstand the rugged terrain and extreme temperatures of the area we live in and love to explore.”

That was 19 years ago. Today, Bean Trailer builds two off-road models, the Mean Bean and Meaner Bean, and two highway models, Bean Stock and Classic Bean. The 2020 Classic Bean “roadster” would appeal to RVers seeking a light, cute, comfortable and solidly constructed teardrop.

Living Area

Bean trailers are made mostly from fiberglass, composites and molded plastics, and wired for 12-volt DC shore and solar power. What sets the Classic Bean apart from competitors is the 5-foot interior height and the no-leak roof because the body is built as a one-piece gel-coated fiberglass shell.

The interior of the fully insulated Classic Bean centers around a 4-inch-thick queen mattress, and includes a soft-touch vinyl headliner, adjustable shelving system, pull-out drawers, recessed LED lighting and a pass-through to the rear galley for an abundance of functionality and comfort.

Bean buyers can choose a number of options from a Truma VarioHeat system to a front window and upholstered back rest, along with seven interior laminate choices and six exterior colors.

Galley & Storage

The Classic Bean comes standard with the basic rear galley consisting of slide-out for a camp stove, white laminate counter and backsplash, with a split roomy storage area beneath. Above is a storage area with four cabinets with adjustable shelving, storage bins and sliding doors. Galley options are numerous including dual 7-gallon freshwater tanks, or an 18-gallon tank with 12-volt DC pump/filter, and a choice of camp-stove locations and portable fridges to have a fully equipped galley.

Bean handles storage with drawers and cubbies inside the cabin as well as the option of having a Thule ProBar roof rack system installed. If more sleeping space is needed, Bean outfits its trailers with iKamper, Tepui and 23Zero rooftop-tent systems.

Special Features

The Classic Bean’s one-piece fiberglass body, heavy-duty hardware, 3,500-pound torsion axle, three galley configurations, wide array of options, and unloaded vehicle weight of 1,650 pounds make it a top choice among these types of tiny trailers. The limited lifetime warranty on the body speaks for its build quality.

Manufacturers’ Specifications

2020 Classic Bean

Exterior Length: 14′

Exterior Width: 7′ 2″ (fender to fender)

Exterior Height: 6′ 8″

Freshwater Cap.: 14-18 gal. (optional)

Gray-Water Cap.: 5 gal. (optional)

LP-Gas Cap.: 5 gal.

UVW: 1,650 lbs.

Hitch Weight: 185 lbs.

GVWR: 3,500 lbs.

MSRP, Base: $15,895 (Nicely equipped, $19,500)

www.beantrailer.com

A respected automotive and RV journalist and longtime Trailer Life contributor, Bruce W. Smith has held numerous editorial titles at automotive and boating magazines, and authored more than 1,000 articles, from tech to trailering. He considers his home state of Oregon a paradise for RVing and outdoor adventure.