Escapod’s easy-towing Topo teardrop provides a warm, secure, stylish and fun living space to meet the needs of adventuresome RVers.

Born in Utah and bred for adventure, Escapod’s hand-built, four-season Topo Series teardrops are among the up-and-comers in the tiny-trailer adventure segment, seemingly finding that sweet spot between high-quality and affordability. The five-year-old company’s teardrops are more than up to the task of handling whatever on-road and off-grid adventures are on your travel bucket list.

Jen Hudak, Escapod cofounder (and champion halfpipe skier), summed up the company’s mission this way: “Create a teardrop trailer that is gentle on the eyes, rugged enough for our craziest ideas and suitable for year-round adventure. We overbuild our teardrop trailers so you can rest easy in the confidence that they’ll handle anything you throw at ’em.”

Living Area

Inside the Topo’s 1.5-inch-thick insulated walls is a CNC-cut, ergonomically designed Baltic birchwood interior complete with an angled headboard and 5-inch-thick queen-size memory-foam mattress. The living area is bright and spacious for a teardrop with a 5-foot width and 4-foot ceiling.

The interior is accented by recessed LED lighting, a skylight and windows in both side doors, with good ventilation and plug-ins for USBs and 12-volt DC accessories. Base electrical is provided by a Group 27 deep-cycle RV battery, 100-watt solar panel and 1,000-watt inverter/50-amp charger.

Kitchen and Storage

Escapod did a great job designing the storage aspects of the Topo Series with a trio of foot-deep cabinets in the interior, three smaller cubbies below those, and storage behind the headboard that also has trays on top to keep small items handy.

Flipping open the traditional exterior teardrop galley reveals an 18-by-56.5-inch stainless-steel countertop, with two locking drawers beneath and a locking heavy-duty slide-out drawer with a Yeti 65 Tundra cooler. Additional storage is behind two waterproof, removable high-density polyethylene cabinet faces that double as an adjustable table on the exterior. The galley has LED lights to illuminate the campsite at night.

Topo Series teardrops also come equipped with a Rhino Roof rack, and a 7-foot awning provides covered protection from sun and inclement weather. Optional rooftop tent systems, a 21-gallon freshwater system, an on-demand water heater/shower and specialty racks are just a few of the many available upgrades.

Special Features

Dexter independent torsion-axle suspension, 31.5-inch all-terrain tires and a powder-coated 5-by-8-foot frame welded from 2-by-2-inch, .0125-inch-wall tube steel are an ideal combination for off-pavement forays into the wild. Even the fenders are stout, made of 1-by-2-inch tube steel, welded to the frame and weight-rated to stand on.

Escapod offers fully equipped Topo rentals out of its Coalville, Utah, facility, so it’s easy to know what it means to #TowAndBehold.

Manufacturer’s Specifications

Escapod Topo Series

Exterior Length: 13′

Exterior Width: 7′ (fender to fender)

Exterior Height: 6′ 5″

Freshwater Capacity: 21 gal. (optional)

Black-Water Capacity: NA

Gray-Water Capacity: NA

LP-Gas Capacity: 2.5 gal. (optional)

UVW: 1,600 lbs.

Hitch Weight: 135 lbs.

Axle Weight: 3,500 lbs.

GVWR: 3,500 lbs.

MSRP, Base: $16,995

www.escapod.us/trailers/topo-series

A respected automotive and RV journalist and longtime Trailer Life contributor, Bruce W. Smith has held numerous editorial titles at automotive and boating magazines, and authored more than 1,000 articles, from tech to trailering. He considers his home state of Oregon a paradise for RVing and outdoor adventure.