Colorado is a hotbed of tiny trailer manufacturers focusing on off-grid/off-road adventure campers, and Into the Wild Overland (ITWO) is one of the premier builders. The company offers two fully equipped models, the Boreas XT and Boreas MXT, the latter of which is designed to carry a motorcycle or up to five bicycles.

The new entry-level model is the Boreas AT. “Don’t call it a base model,” says ITWO’s Matt Reichel. “It just not full-featured like our other models.” The AT comes equipped with a full 12-volt DC/120-volt AC electrical system, 125 amp-hour battery and Timbren independent suspension, and it’s built with ITWO’s Zero Wood construction process.

Living Area

Like its stablemates, the Boreas AT’s fiberglass-composite cabin is built on a robust, powder-coated 2×3-inch tube chassis supported by an axle-less Timbren independent suspension, giving it more than 20 inches of ground clearance. The sleeping area inside the 60-inch-wide, 108-inch-long and 48-inch-high insulated cabin consists of a 4.5-inch memory-foam queen-size mattress, oversize compressed PVC cabinetry and fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) composite paneling.

The dimmable LED lighting wrapping around the ceiling complements a nice array of 12-volt DC and 120-volt AC plug-ins mounted in the cabinet face. The translucent 10-speed Maxxair 6200 roof vent and the windows in the doors provide excellent ventilation inside the cozy living space.

Kitchen & Storage

Where the difference in features shows up between the entry-level AT and the full-featured MX models is at the rear of the camper where the exterior galley is located. The AT is prewired to accommodate a 12-volt DC fridge, and it has the upper PVC cabinetry installed. But how the rest of the bare rear space is equipped is up to the end user. It can be a storage space for gear and equipment, or buyers can install their own cooking setup. There are also a number of upgrade options for the galley area.

Special Features

The 1,850-pound (dry) Boreas AT, which lists for $18,900, is built to handle the rigors of off-highway use and the needs overlanding brings with it, from the aluminum roof rack and ARB side awning to load-bearing fenders and Lock N’ Roll hitch coupler. The trailer is prewired for solar power, too.

Into the Wild Overland guarantees the Boreas AT will never suffer from rot or mold, or from degradation of wood materials because there are none.

Manufacturer’s Specifications

2020 Into the Wild Overland Boreas AT

Exterior Length: 15′ 3″

Exterior Width: 7′ (fender to fender)

Exterior Height: 6′ 3″

Freshwater Cap.: N/A

Black -Water Cap.: N/A

Gray-Water Cap.: N/A

LP-Gas Cap.: N/A

UVW: 1,850 lbs.

Hitch Weight: 195 lbs.

Axle Weight: 3,500 lbs.

GVWR: 3,500 lbs.

MSRP, Base: $18,900

MSRP, Fully Loaded: $29,500

www.boreascampers.com

